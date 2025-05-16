$41.540.04
The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia
May 16, 12:03 AM • 17481 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 75977 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 138018 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 92457 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 127194 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 126439 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 171626 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 150595 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 340640 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 105147 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Archive

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1178 views

Over the past day, 165 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. The Defense Forces repelled numerous assaults and inflicted losses on the enemy.

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

More than half of the 165 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on May 16, showing a map of hostilities for May 15, writes UNN.

In total, 165 combat clashes took place over the past day

- the General Staff reported.

The enemy launched 60 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 97 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5,400 shellings, 106 of them from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,900 kamikaze drones for strikes.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a ammunition depot and another important target of the Russian invaders," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke and towards Vysokaya Yaruga, Dovgenke and Kudiivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were four attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Pishchany and in the areas of Zagryzovo and Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance in the areas of Ridkodub, Kolodyaziv and in the directions of Novoplatonivka, Novosergiyivka, Olgivka, Grekivka, Novy Mir, Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled three assaults by the occupation forces near Bilogorivka, Grigorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, nine combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske, Diliivka, Klishchiivka and in the direction of Bila Gora.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 75 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Myrnohrad, Troitske, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Novoolexandrivka, Andriivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Kotlyarivka, Troitske and in the directions of Zori, Novosergiyivka, Popovo Yar, Stara Mykolaivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, our defenders stopped 23 attempts by the enemy to break through the defensive lines near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostyantynopil, Privilne and Vilne Pole.

In the Orikhivsky direction, the aggressor carried out three offensive actions in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka and Stepove. He had no success.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 14 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes using 18 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 236 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Enemy losses: minus 1100 Russians and dozens of pieces of equipment per day16.05.25, 08:06 • 1646 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kupyansk
