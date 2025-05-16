More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

More than half of the 165 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on May 16, showing a map of hostilities for May 15, writes UNN.

In total, 165 combat clashes took place over the past day - the General Staff reported.

The enemy launched 60 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 97 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5,400 shellings, 106 of them from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,900 kamikaze drones for strikes.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a ammunition depot and another important target of the Russian invaders," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke and towards Vysokaya Yaruga, Dovgenke and Kudiivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were four attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Pishchany and in the areas of Zagryzovo and Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance in the areas of Ridkodub, Kolodyaziv and in the directions of Novoplatonivka, Novosergiyivka, Olgivka, Grekivka, Novy Mir, Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled three assaults by the occupation forces near Bilogorivka, Grigorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, nine combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske, Diliivka, Klishchiivka and in the direction of Bila Gora.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 75 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Myrnohrad, Troitske, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Novoolexandrivka, Andriivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Kotlyarivka, Troitske and in the directions of Zori, Novosergiyivka, Popovo Yar, Stara Mykolaivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, our defenders stopped 23 attempts by the enemy to break through the defensive lines near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostyantynopil, Privilne and Vilne Pole.

In the Orikhivsky direction, the aggressor carried out three offensive actions in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka and Stepove. He had no success.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 14 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes using 18 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 236 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Enemy losses: minus 1100 Russians and dozens of pieces of equipment per day