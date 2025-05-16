Enemy losses: minus 1100 Russians and dozens of pieces of equipment per day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost at least 1,100 more soldiers at the front. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 36 artillery systems and 32 enemy armored combat vehicles. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.16.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 971,690 (+1100) persons;

tanks ‒ 10,825 (+13) units;

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22,546 (+32) units;

artillery systems – 27,908 (+36) units;

MLRS – 1385 (+1) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 1167 (+1) units;

aircraft – 372 (+0) units;

helicopters – 336 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 36,123 (+123);

cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (+0);

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units;

submarines ‒ 1 (+0) units;

vehicles and tankers – 48,713 (+166) units;

special equipment ‒ 3892 (+0).

The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

