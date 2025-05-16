Enemy losses: minus 1100 Russians and dozens of pieces of equipment per day

$41.540.04
The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia
12:03 AM • 4036 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 45659 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 92280 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 69441 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 107084 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 116679 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 164955 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 149585 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 318878 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104864 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media

May 15, 07:31 PM • 31832 views

Rubio will not be at the Istanbul talks due to "low level of the Russian delegation"

May 15, 07:41 PM • 20816 views

"We need to work together for peace": Zelenskyy thanked the FIFA president for his support

May 15, 10:13 PM • 16458 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

02:19 AM • 22944 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

03:59 AM • 26861 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 92280 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 133014 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 198835 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 264834 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 318878 views
Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 33439 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 72986 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 103307 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 137959 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 86718 views
Enemy losses: minus 1100 Russians and dozens of pieces of equipment per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1100 Russian soldiers, 36 artillery systems and 32 combat armored vehicles. Since 02.24.22, the enemy has lost 971690 people.

Enemy losses: minus 1100 Russians and dozens of pieces of equipment per day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost at least 1,100 more soldiers at the front. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 36 artillery systems and 32 enemy armored combat vehicles. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.16.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ about 971,690 (+1100) persons;
    • tanks ‒ 10,825 (+13) units;
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22,546 (+32) units;
        • artillery systems – 27,908 (+36) units;
          • MLRS – 1385 (+1) units;
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1167 (+1) units;
              • aircraft – 372 (+0) units;
                • helicopters – 336 (+0) units;
                  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 36,123 (+123);
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (+0);
                      • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units;
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (+0) units;
                          • vehicles and tankers – 48,713 (+166) units;
                            • special equipment ‒ 3892 (+0).

                              The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

                              Ukrainian F-16 fighter crashed during night attack: pilot successfully ejected16.05.25, 06:44 • 3086 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              F-16 Fighting Falcon
