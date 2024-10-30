More than fifty combat engagements in the frontline, most attacks in Kurakhove sector - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 51 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. Most of the enemy's attacks were registered in the Kupyansk and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy also carried out air strikes.
Over the course of October 30, 51 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Ukrainian defenders continue to actively counteract the Russian aggressor, causing losses in manpower and equipment. This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk once in vain.
In the Kupyansk sector , Ukrainian troops repelled 15 enemy attacks near Novoosynove, Kolisnykivka, Pershotravneve, Pishchane, Kruhlyakivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vyshneve, Bohuslavka and Zahryzove, nine more engagements are ongoing.
In the Liman sector, the invading army carried out five attacks near Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Terny and Zarichne during the day.
In the Northern sector, the enemy conducted two attacks in the vicinity of Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka, one firefight is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 11 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled nine enemy attacks, two combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.
In the Kurakhove sector, the occupants conducted 21 attacks near Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Illinka, Maksymilianivka, Horoshne, Yelizavetivka, Dale, Antonivka and Katerynivka, and also conducted air strikes in the area of Romanivka and Kurakhove, using five combat aircraft.
In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian assaults near Bohoyavlenka.
In the Gulyaypillia sector, the enemy attacked Charivne without success.
In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy conducted air strikes on Mala Tokmachka and Preobrazhenka. A total of 14 air bombs were used.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, three enemy attacks have taken place so far, which were successfully repelled by our defenders.
Separately, the General Staff noted that the occupiers have not conducted any offensive actions in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions so far.
Recall
Advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko said that Russia is moving new units closer to the front line - to Tokmak, Volnovakha, and Mariupol districts. Vuhledar, Volnovakha and Mariupol districts.