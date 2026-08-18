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More than third of battles in four directions - General Staff updated data from the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2462 views

Over the past day, 244 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The largest number of attacks was repelled in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

More than third of battles in four directions - General Staff updated data from the front

More than a third of the 244 battles on the front over the past day took place in four areas — Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk, and North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its morning report on August 18, UNN reports.

A total of 244 combat clashes were recorded over the past day

- the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 91 airstrikes, during which it dropped 306 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 11,138 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,310 shellings of settlements and our troops’ positions, 50 of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The enemy shelled the settlements of Korenok, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Sopych, Ulanove, Buniakine, Volfyne, Hirky, Rohizne, Kucherivka, and Hutko-Ozhynka in Sumy region. The enemy launched an airstrike on the area of Tovstodubove.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two command posts, two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, two artillery systems, one air-defense weapon, and five command posts for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Situation by area

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk areas, our defenders stopped 17 enemy assaults over the past day. At the same time, the aggressor carried out three airstrikes, dropping nine aerial bombs, and conducted 64 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements, including nine using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi area, Ukrainian units repelled seven enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Vovchansk and toward the settlements of Boch kove, Lyman, Izbytske, Nesterne, and Volokhivka.

In the Kupiansk area, the enemy conducted five offensive actions toward Radkivka and Petropavlivka.

Attempts to break into our defenses were repelled in the Lyman area, where the occupiers attacked twice near the settlements of Zarichne and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk area, the enemy carried out 17 assault actions near the settlements of Riznykivka, Kryva Luka, and Zakitne, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk area, the Russian invaders carried out five offensive actions near Minkivka and toward Yurkivka.

Twenty-seven attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka area. The invaders conducted assault actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Sofiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward the settlements of Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Novopavlivka.

The enemy carried out 34 attacks in the Pokrovsk area. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Kotlyne, Uda chne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and toward the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Hannivka, Shevchenko, Bilytske, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Svit le, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka area, the invaders carried out one attack toward Novyi Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliai pole area, the occupiers attacked our defenders’ positions 11 times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlements of Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Hirke, Charivne, and near Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv area, our defenders stopped four attempts by the enemy to advance toward Prymorske and Lukianivske and near Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske area, one combat clash with the enemy took place.

In the Volyn and Polissia areas, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russia lost over 1,200 servicemen and 540 pieces of equipment in one day18.08.26, 07:11 • 2924 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine