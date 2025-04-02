More than a third of the battles are in one direction: a map of hostilities from the General Staff
Over the past day, 176 combat clashes were recorded on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy launched 101 air strikes and carried out about 5,500 shellings.
176 battles took place on the front last day, more than a third - in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy was also active in the Kursk region and in the Limansky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on April 2, showing a map of hostilities for April 1, writes UNN.
Yesterday, the enemy launched 101 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including 171 KABs. In addition, it carried out about 5,500 shellings, 120 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 1,844 kamikaze drones for destruction.
"Yesterday, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy," the report says.
Situation by directions
Last day on the Kharkiv direction there were seven combat clashes in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka and Liptsi.
On the Kupyansk direction, 11 enemy attacks took place over the past day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove.
On the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to advance towards Torske, Novy, Mirny, Novomykhailivka and Zelena Dolyna.
On the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Bilogorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, and towards Verkhnyokamyansky and Serebryanka. In total, 15 combat clashes took place last day.
On the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kurdyumivka and towards Predtechynoye.
On the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Leonidivka, Dachne, Shcherbinivka, Toretsk and towards Diliivka.
On the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 64 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Kalinove, Tarasivka, Berezivka, Zelene, Kotline, Oleksandropil, Sribne, Vodyane Druge, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, as well as towards Bogdanivka, Novosergiyivka, Romanivka and Pokrovsk.
On the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopol and Rozlyv.
The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times near Privilne and towards Novopol on the Hulyaypilsky direction.
On the Orikhiv direction, towards Novodanilivka and Stepovoy, the invaders carried out five futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.
Last day on the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our defenders four times.
No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected on the Volyn and Polisky directions.
"18 combat clashes took place in the Kursk direction last day. The enemy inflicted 265 artillery shellings, two of them from rocket salvo fire systems; carried out 27 air strikes, dropping 41 guided aerial bombs," the report said.
