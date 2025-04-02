More than a third of the battles are in one direction: a map of hostilities from the General Staff

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10923 views

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98677 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162833 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102917 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339242 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171921 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143830 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195831 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124355 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108073 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133743 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43738 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155027 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34203 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80141 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155212 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19254 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21117 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34345 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43878 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133875 views
More than a third of the battles are in one direction: a map of hostilities from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6280 views

Over the past day, 176 combat clashes were recorded on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy launched 101 air strikes and carried out about 5,500 shellings.

More than a third of the battles are in one direction: a map of hostilities from the General Staff

176 battles took place on the front last day, more than a third - in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy was also active in the Kursk region and in the Limansky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on April 2, showing a map of hostilities for April 1, writes UNN.

In total, 176 combat clashes were recorded during the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 101 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including 171 KABs. In addition, it carried out about 5,500 shellings, 120 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 1,844 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Yesterday, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

Last day on the Kharkiv direction there were seven combat clashes in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka and Liptsi.

On the Kupyansk direction, 11 enemy attacks took place over the past day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove.

On the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to advance towards Torske, Novy, Mirny, Novomykhailivka and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Bilogorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, and towards Verkhnyokamyansky and Serebryanka. In total, 15 combat clashes took place last day.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kurdyumivka and towards Predtechynoye.

On the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Leonidivka, Dachne, Shcherbinivka, Toretsk and towards Diliivka.

On the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 64 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Kalinove, Tarasivka, Berezivka, Zelene, Kotline, Oleksandropil, Sribne, Vodyane Druge, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, as well as towards Bogdanivka, Novosergiyivka, Romanivka and Pokrovsk.

On the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopol and Rozlyv.

The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times near Privilne and towards Novopol on the Hulyaypilsky direction.

On the Orikhiv direction, towards Novodanilivka and Stepovoy, the invaders carried out five futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

Last day on the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our defenders four times.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected on the Volyn and Polisky directions.

"18 combat clashes took place in the Kursk direction last day. The enemy inflicted 265 artillery shellings, two of them from rocket salvo fire systems; carried out 27 air strikes, dropping 41 guided aerial bombs," the report said.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 Russians and destroyed 10 tanks02.04.25, 07:25 • 13996 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
