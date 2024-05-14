More than 7 thousand people evacuated from the north of Kharkiv region - RMA

The enemy does not stop trying to advance in the north of Kharkiv region. The evacuation of the local population continues. 7023 people have already been evacuated from Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv districts. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

So far, 2065 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, 2989 from Kharkiv district, 67 from Bohodukhiv district and 1902 people have been evacuated by volunteers. A total of 7023 people have been evacuated - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, over the past day Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk sector repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Lyman Pershy - Sinkivka, Vilshanka - Sinkivka, Krokhmalne - Berestove, Kolomyichyha - Stelmakhivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka, Ploschanka - Makiivka.

In the Kharkiv sector, 13 attacks were repelled, Nova Tovolzhanka (rf) - Vovchansk, Shebekino (rf) - Vovchansk, Hatyshche - Vovchansk, Murom - Starytsia, Strilecha - Hlyboke, Pylyna - Hlyboke, Hlyboke - Liptsi.

