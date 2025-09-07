$41.350.00
Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured (photo)
September 6, 07:15 PM • 22661 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 41470 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 63853 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 58292 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 45715 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 51186 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 63931 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 35924 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 43378 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

More than 40 artillery systems, armored vehicles, and 970 occupiers - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the losses of the Russian army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Over the past day, September 6, Russian troops lost 970 occupiers killed and wounded. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.09.25 are estimated at 1,088,150 personnel.

More than 40 artillery systems, armored vehicles, and 970 occupiers - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the losses of the Russian army

Over the past day, September 6, Russian troops lost 970 occupiers killed and wounded. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 07.09.2025, reports UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.09.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,088,150 (+970) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11163 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,254 (+11)
        • artillery systems ‒ 32,516 (+42)
          • MLRS ‒ 1481 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1217 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 56,817 (+294)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3686 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 61,054 (+104)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3961 (+4)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On September 6, Ukrainian military repelled 129 enemy attacks, 129 combat engagements were recorded. In the Pokrovsk direction, 138 occupiers, four armored combat vehicles, and 10 units of automotive equipment were destroyed.

                              Over 1 million killed and only 1% of territory captured: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reveals the real state of affairs for Russians at the front04.09.25, 07:52 • 5099 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine