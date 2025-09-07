More than 40 artillery systems, armored vehicles, and 970 occupiers - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the losses of the Russian army

Over the past day, September 6, Russian troops lost 970 occupiers killed and wounded. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 07.09.2025, reports UNN.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.09.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,088,150 (+970) killed

tanks ‒ 11163 (+2)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,254 (+11)

artillery systems ‒ 32,516 (+42)

MLRS ‒ 1481 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1217 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 341 (0)

UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 56,817 (+294)

cruise missiles ‒ 3686 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 61,054 (+104)

special equipment ‒ 3961 (+4)

On September 6, Ukrainian military repelled 129 enemy attacks, 129 combat engagements were recorded. In the Pokrovsk direction, 138 occupiers, four armored combat vehicles, and 10 units of automotive equipment were destroyed.

