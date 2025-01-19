“More than 3800 appeals": Reshetylova summarizes first 20 days as military ombudsman

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102858 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103123 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111121 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113667 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135807 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104626 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138378 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103865 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113506 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117036 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123193 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 82457 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118368 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 56407 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60615 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102858 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135807 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138378 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169431 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159019 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38913 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60546 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118354 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123185 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141299 views
Actual
“More than 3800 appeals": Reshetylova summarizes first 20 days as military ombudsman

“More than 3800 appeals": Reshetylova summarizes first 20 days as military ombudsman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33885 views

Olga Reshetylova spoke about the first results of her work as a military ombudsman. The main problems include refusals to refer to the MLC, transfers between units and non-renewal after the SGC.

Military Ombudsman Olga Reshetylova summarized the results of the first 20 days of her work, having received more than 3,800 appeals. She outlined the main problems faced by the military, UNN reports.

During my 20 days as the Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Members of Their Families, I received 3876 appeals. They come in various ways, to the published phone number and e-mail, via personal messengers, official letters to the Office of the President, through the Ministry of Defense, during meetings or visits to hospitals,

- Reshetylova wrote.

According to Reshetylova, some of the appeals, namely 302, do not directly concern the protection of the rights of servicemen. In these cases, people are trying to find justice by contacting various authorities to draw attention to their problems. Such appeals were sent to the relevant agencies.

Other servicemen or their relatives needed advice or clarification. The rest of the appeals concerned the essence of specific issues. Although each appeal has its own specifics, certain trends can already be seen and the main blocks of problems can be identified. However, Reshetylova emphasized that this is only a preliminary assessment of the situation, not a detailed analysis.

"So, we have two record-breakers in terms of the number of appeals - not referrals to the HCPC and treatment and the problem of transferring between units.

As for the first one. Looking ahead, I will say that yes, I know that some servicemen abuse the opportunity to undergo a preliminary medical examination, that commanders, in the face of a catastrophic shortage of personnel, cannot afford to send them for treatment at the slightest complaint.

But. Among the appeals I received were not referrals for treatment after injuries, for urgent and planned surgeries, consequences of severe contusions, panic attacks and acute post-traumatic disorders, etc. It is not difficult to understand that in this situation, the effectiveness of combat missions is low, and the mortality rate among servicemen due to diseases will increase. In addition, in the case of an untreated mental disorder, a serviceman can pose a danger either to himself or to his comrades," the military ombudsman wrote.

Already in January: Umerov Tells When Electronic Referrals to Clinical Trials Will Be Available in Reserve+14.01.25, 19:04 • 29711 views

According to her, it becomes clear from the appeals that ignoring medical recommendations, even from the doctors of their own unit, is often the position of the commander. The lack of individualized approach and consideration leads to the fact that servicemen suffer from illnesses for months and are often forced to go to the MHU to receive the necessary medical care.

Transfer between military units. I think you know everything about this. In November, servicemen were promised a quick and clear transfer through Army+. But very often, commanders do not comply with the transfer order or deliberately transfer servicemen against their will to other positions, which makes it difficult to fulfill the order. Yesterday, an officer told me directly: "We will not allow people to steal from us." But military personnel are not commodities. They go to serve where they feel respected. Therefore, the manning of a unit is the first indicator of a commander's leadership skills,

- She emphasizes.

She also spoke about the problem of non-renewal after SPS.

Let me start by saying that the problem of HRW is a complex one, and to a certain extent it is a consequence of the failure to ensure the rights of military personnel, a constant situation of uncertainty for the personnel, exhaustion, and in some cases, fear of death, which is quite natural for a living person. My consistent position is that when it comes to such emotional states, no fear of criminal liability can overcome them. And the solution to this problem should be sought in another plane, where it is about motivation, trust in the commander and fear of letting him down, brotherhood and moral responsibility for betraying a fellow soldier

- Reshetylova noted.

SBI: No criminal proceedings will be initiated against servicemen who are in the JFO for up to three days16.01.25, 13:16 • 28646 views

She notes that there are cases when servicemen have been in their units for more than four months after the JFO, but they are not reinstated in service and are not paid their salaries. This is due to delays in the consideration of their cases by the State Bureau of Investigation. The delay concerns the receipt of documents, consideration of motions for exemption from criminal liability, and referral of cases to court.

Even after a court decision to close the criminal case and release him from liability, his service is not resumed due to the lack of a mechanism for this. 

To solve this problem, amendments to the Regulations on Military Service are needed. As far as I know, they are already being developed in the Armed Forces. As for changes to the regulations of other military formations, the question is still open, we will find out

- added the military ombudsman.

She also says that the third problem she faced was prisoners of war and missing persons.

52 thousand requests for missing Russian servicemen received by Ukrainian project - Coordination Center10.01.25, 16:51 • 29892 views

At the same time, the state has a whole "infrastructure" for working with families of missing persons. This process involves the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Iryna Vereshchuk, who coordinates this activity on behalf of the President's Office, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Commissioner for Missing Persons, and the Civil-Military Cooperation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Nevertheless, my relatives still have questions, in particular about communication with military units, the appointment of an internal investigation, the provision of internal investigation reports, etc. In response to my next request for the report, an officer from one of the units asked me: "What difference does it make to them where he disappeared?". For me, this is about the misunderstanding of two obvious truths by some commanders:

- accurately and clearly established circumstances and coordinates of the place of disappearance directly affect further searches;

- The relatives of missing and killed servicemen have the right to know the truth about what happened," emphasized Reshetylova. 

According to her, a series of meetings between relatives of missing persons and prisoners of war with representatives of the units are currently planned.

And finally, about the most difficult and terrible thing - torture, beatings and ill-treatment. So far, I have received 6 appeals with such complaints,

- says the Ombudsman.

She said that in one of the appeals, where the applicants provided a video, they managed to quickly identify the person who tortured a soldier with a stun gun in front of the line. The perpetrator was the battalion commander. As it turned out, bullying and beatings, often for no reason, were a systematic practice in this unit.

Based on her statement, the SBI opened criminal proceedings and launched an internal investigation. The commander was suspended from duty. She thanked everyone who responded promptly to the situation.

We are processing the rest of the appeals and clarifying the circumstances. If the torture and beatings are confirmed, we will write a statement to the State Bureau of Investigation and send a letter to the command with a request to initiate an internal investigation,

- She added.

Recall 

On December 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the first military ombudsman, Olha Reshetylova. UNN has gathered information about who she is and what she did before her appointment.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising