52 thousand requests for missing Russian servicemen received by Ukrainian project - Coordination Center

In 2024, the "I Want to Find" project received 52,000 requests from the families of missing Russian soldiers, with the largest number of missing soldiers in Donetsk region - 19,025 people, mostly in Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

"In 2024, 52 thousand requests from Russian families about missing servicemen of the aggressor country's army were received by a separate project 'I Want to Find'," the statement said.

This figure, as stated, "does not include the dead and is 2-3 times lower than the total number of missing Russians" because not all relatives apply to the Ukrainian project. "The Russian authorities are trying in every way to conceal information about the losses suffered by the Russian army in its attempt to occupy Ukraine. The topic of missing, captured, and killed occupants is taboo in Russia," the coordinating center said.

"Using the information provided by the project, Russians are able to confirm the status of prisoners of war or the dead and demand exchanges from the Russian authorities. In 2024, information was provided on the captivity of 1570 Russian servicemen in Ukraine, of whom 397 were exchanged for Ukrainian defenders," the coordination center said.

The statistics of appeals to the "I Want to Find" project, as noted, demonstrates an increase in the losses of the aggressor's army in Ukraine. "Most of the applications relate to those who disappeared in 2024 - 29,472 occupants. Most of the invaders disappeared in the fields and plantations of Donetsk region - 19,025 occupants, in particular in Pokrovsk (8,597) and Bakhmut (5,164) districts. Another 3,069 occupants disappeared on the territory of Russia, mainly in the Kursk region. 63% of the missing persons are young men aged 17-39," the statement said.

Reportedly, among the 20 units of the Russian Armed Forces that top the lists of missing persons, "8 are manned by illegally mobilized people from the ORDLO ("people's republics")." "The Russian military leadership uses these units as "cannon fodder" and does not take into account the loss of personnel," the coordinating headquarters said.

"73% of Russians who turned to the Want to Find project said they did not support Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It seems that only after losing their loved ones do Russians begin to realize the real cost of the bloody war unleashed by their country," the report says.

