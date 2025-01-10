52 thousand requests for missing Russian servicemen received by Ukrainian project - Coordination Center

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 135923 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121118 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129189 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130013 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164029 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109460 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158633 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104281 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113859 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117107 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 64689 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122341 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120665 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 57388 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 71464 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 135967 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164070 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158662 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186813 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176209 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120665 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122341 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140303 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132137 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149573 views
52 thousand requests for missing Russian servicemen received by Ukrainian project - Coordination Center

52 thousand requests for missing Russian servicemen received by Ukrainian project - Coordination Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29893 views

In 2024, the project “I Want to Find” received 52,000 requests from the families of missing Russian servicemen. Most of the invaders disappeared in Donetsk region - 19,025 people, mostly in Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts.

In 2024, the "I Want to Find" project received 52,000 requests from the families of missing Russian soldiers, with the largest number of missing soldiers in Donetsk region - 19,025 people, mostly in Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"In 2024, 52 thousand requests from Russian families about missing servicemen of the aggressor country's army were received by a separate project 'I Want to Find'," the statement said.

This figure, as stated, "does not include the dead and is 2-3 times lower than the total number of missing Russians" because not all relatives apply to the Ukrainian project. "The Russian authorities are trying in every way to conceal information about the losses suffered by the Russian army in its attempt to occupy Ukraine. The topic of missing, captured, and killed occupants is taboo in Russia," the coordinating center said.

"Using the information provided by the project, Russians are able to confirm the status of prisoners of war or the dead and demand exchanges from the Russian authorities. In 2024, information was provided on the captivity of 1570 Russian servicemen in Ukraine, of whom 397 were exchanged for Ukrainian defenders," the coordination center said.

The statistics of appeals to the "I Want to Find" project, as noted, demonstrates an increase in the losses of the aggressor's army in Ukraine. "Most of the applications relate to those who disappeared in 2024 - 29,472 occupants. Most of the invaders disappeared in the fields and plantations of Donetsk region - 19,025 occupants, in particular in Pokrovsk (8,597) and Bakhmut (5,164) districts. Another 3,069 occupants disappeared on the territory of Russia, mainly in the Kursk region. 63% of the missing persons are young men aged 17-39," the statement said.

Reportedly, among the 20 units of the Russian Armed Forces that top the lists of missing persons, "8 are manned by illegally mobilized people from the ORDLO ("people's republics")." "The Russian military leadership uses these units as "cannon fodder" and does not take into account the loss of personnel," the coordinating headquarters said.

"73% of Russians who turned to the Want to Find project said they did not support Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It seems that only after losing their loved ones do Russians begin to realize the real cost of the bloody war unleashed by their country," the report says.

They give up out of desperation: Voloshin explained why the project "I want to live" is popular among the Russian military25.06.24, 15:47 • 20451 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising