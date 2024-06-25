They give up out of desperation: Voloshin explained why the project "I want to live" is popular among the Russian military

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5444 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 99650 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 110172 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125755 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192568 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235634 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144754 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369568 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182011 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149686 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 99687 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92121 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 110200 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 105871 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125784 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3138 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12609 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14170 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18074 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

They give up out of desperation: Voloshin explained why the project "I want to live" is popular among the Russian military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20493 views

The project" I want to live" is popular among Russian military personnel who surrender because of a sense of hopelessness, said Nazar Voloshin, a spokesman for the Khortytsia OSU.

They give up out of desperation: Voloshin explained why the project "I want to live" is popular among the Russian military

The project "I want to live" is very popular among Russian prisoners of war, many of whom surrender due to a sense of hopelessness. This was stated by the speaker of the OSUV "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

"I want to live" is quite popular among Russian prisoners. In the overwhelming majority, they surrender, out of desperation, because it is better to surrender and live," says Voloshin.

According to him, even when the Russians return, they are sent back to the front line.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's office is investigating 28 criminal proceedings on the murder of 62 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops. In these proceedings, 4 persons were notified of suspicion, 2 investigations have already been completed and indictments have been sent to the court, and one person has been convicted.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarCrimes and emergencies
Poland
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41