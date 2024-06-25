They give up out of desperation: Voloshin explained why the project "I want to live" is popular among the Russian military

The project "I want to live" is very popular among Russian prisoners of war, many of whom surrender due to a sense of hopelessness. This was stated by the speaker of the OSUV "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

"I want to live" is quite popular among Russian prisoners. In the overwhelming majority, they surrender, out of desperation, because it is better to surrender and live," says Voloshin.

According to him, even when the Russians return, they are sent back to the front line.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's office is investigating 28 criminal proceedings on the murder of 62 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops. In these proceedings, 4 persons were notified of suspicion, 2 investigations have already been completed and indictments have been sent to the court, and one person has been convicted.