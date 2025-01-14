Already in January: Umerov Tells When Electronic Referrals to Clinical Trials Will Be Available in Reserve+

Electronic referrals to the military medical commission will be available in Reserve+ as early as January this year. This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

Details

Umerov reminded that the Ministry of Defense is implementing a systemic reform of military medical examination (MME) in the Armed Forces.

The first step was to establish a regulatory framework for issuing electronic referrals for military personnel to undergo a preliminary medical examination.

We continue to work on new regulations to further simplify the procedure for both persons liable for military service and military personnel. From now on, the MECs will also take into account the decisions of expert teams for assessing the daily functioning of a person, which replaced the MSECs from January 1. The updated regulations meet modern standards and needs - Umerov said.

The Ministry of Defense told at what stage is the digital reform of the military commission

Addendum

In December 2024, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported that, together with the Ministry of Health, they had launched a reform of the military medical examination, which makes it possible to undergo a medical examination in any civilian health care facility of their choice.

The reform envisages that medical examinations will be conducted by civilian doctors who will enter their conclusions directly into the Electronic Healthcare System (EHS). Information from the EHSS will be automatically transferred to the Ministry of Defense's electronic system in a matter of minutes.

At the same time, military medical commissions will receive only medical data without identifying the person. This guarantees objectivity and impartiality in making decisions on fitness for service.

Each stage of the process will have a digital trace - the conclusions of doctors and medical examiners will be recorded using electronic signatures and stored in the Oberig registry.