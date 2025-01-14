Already in January: Umerov Tells When Electronic Referrals to Clinical Trials Will Be Available in Reserve+

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122572 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113234 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121250 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122809 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152331 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107355 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150432 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104097 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113699 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106240 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134649 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104091 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111078 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108794 views
02:39 PM • 122584 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152343 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150442 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179939 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169415 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108794 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111078 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134649 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128784 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146457 views
Already in January: Umerov Tells When Electronic Referrals to Clinical Trials Will Be Available in Reserve+

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29712 views

The Ministry of Defense is implementing a digital reform of military medical examination. Medical examinations will be available at any civilian medical facility, and the results will be automatically entered into the electronic system.

Electronic referrals to the military medical commission will be available in Reserve+ as early as January this year. This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

Details

Umerov reminded that the Ministry of Defense is implementing a systemic reform of military medical examination (MME) in the Armed Forces.

The first step was to establish a regulatory framework for issuing electronic referrals for military personnel to undergo a preliminary medical examination.

We continue to work on new regulations to further simplify the procedure for both persons liable for military service and military personnel. From now on, the MECs will also take into account the decisions of expert teams for assessing the daily functioning of a person, which replaced the MSECs from January 1. The updated regulations meet modern standards and needs 

- Umerov said.

The Ministry of Defense told at what stage is the digital reform of the military commission03.01.25, 20:50 • 24580 views

Addendum

In December 2024, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported that, together with the Ministry of Health, they had launched a reform of the military medical examination, which makes it possible to undergo a medical examination in any civilian health care facility of their choice.

The reform envisages that medical examinations will be conducted by civilian doctors who will enter their conclusions directly into the Electronic Healthcare System (EHS). Information from the EHSS will be automatically transferred to the Ministry of Defense's electronic system in a matter of minutes.

At the same time, military medical commissions will receive only medical data without identifying the person. This guarantees objectivity and impartiality in making decisions on fitness for service.

Each stage of the process will have a digital trace - the conclusions of doctors and medical examiners will be recorded using electronic signatures and stored in the Oberig registry.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising