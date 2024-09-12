ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114700 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117360 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191255 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149723 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150722 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141996 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194777 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112339 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183956 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104955 views

More than 300 wells drilled to provide Pokrovsk with water - RMA

More than 300 wells drilled to provide Pokrovsk with water - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14445 views

A filtration station in Pokrovsk was shut down due to the hostilities. To solve the water supply problem in the community, 75 public wells were drilled and 250 near high-rise buildings, and drinking water was organized.

Pokrovsk is without water, the filtration station has been shut down and is currently not subject to restoration. The community has organized the delivery of drinking water, while, according to the information of the Donetsk RMA, 75 public wells and 250 wells near high-rise buildings have been drilled, UNN reports.

Details

The Pokrovske community is working to solve the problem of water supply, as the modular filtration plant that supplied water to the town was shut down due to the hostilities.

Already, 75 public wells have been drilled in the Pokrovska community at the expense of the local budget, and 250 wells near high-rise buildings at the expense of condominiums

- Filashkin said.

The community has also organized the delivery of drinking water and installed 8 reverse osmosis units, from which people can collect water free of charge.

Also, according to RMA, water supply continues in Rodynske.

The agency reminded citizens of the complexity of the situation and the need to evacuate.

Recall

UNN reported that as a result of Russian shelling , Pokrovske community was left without gas and water supply. The gas transportation system facilities were damaged and the modular filtering station was shut down.

Earlier it became known that occupied Donetsk suffers from a critical water shortage. Local collaborators have “solved” the problem, and now mud is flowing from the taps, which is the result of the invaders' actions, in particular the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising