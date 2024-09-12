More than 300 wells drilled to provide Pokrovsk with water - RMA

Pokrovsk is without water, the filtration station has been shut down and is currently not subject to restoration. The community has organized the delivery of drinking water, while, according to the information of the Donetsk RMA, 75 public wells and 250 wells near high-rise buildings have been drilled, UNN reports.

Details

The Pokrovske community is working to solve the problem of water supply, as the modular filtration plant that supplied water to the town was shut down due to the hostilities.

Already, 75 public wells have been drilled in the Pokrovska community at the expense of the local budget, and 250 wells near high-rise buildings at the expense of condominiums - Filashkin said.

The community has also organized the delivery of drinking water and installed 8 reverse osmosis units, from which people can collect water free of charge.

Also, according to RMA, water supply continues in Rodynske.

The agency reminded citizens of the complexity of the situation and the need to evacuate.

Recall

UNN reported that as a result of Russian shelling , Pokrovske community was left without gas and water supply. The gas transportation system facilities were damaged and the modular filtering station was shut down.

Earlier it became known that occupied Donetsk suffers from a critical water shortage. Local collaborators have “solved” the problem, and now mud is flowing from the taps, which is the result of the invaders' actions, in particular the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.