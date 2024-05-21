More than 3 thousand convicts applied for military service - Ministry of Justice

More than 3 thousand convicts have already applied for military service. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olena Vysotskaya on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"We have already started working to ensure that those who have expressed a desire make appropriate applications. Now they are passing Military Medical commissions, getting acquainted with the commanders. Accordingly, the commanders of military units give their consent for a specific person and we transfer the materials to the court," Vysotskaya said.

When asked how many people have already applied, Vysotskaya said: "This is more than 3 thousand people. That's what we predicted from this law. We can't say that all 20 thousand people we mentioned as potential will join, because in previous surveys, about 4.5 thousand expressed a desire.

She noted that the Ministry of Justice understood that there would be those who wanted to, but the law would limit one or another category, so it cannot be said that everyone would get on parole and sign a contract.

"We are also talking about the fact that VLCS do their job and, of course, that convicts may have socially dangerous diseases: HIV infection, tuberculosis or hepatitis, so this is also an exception for them to take part in this project. Therefore, when we talk about such figures as 20 thousand, this is a very theoretical potential. In reality, it is 4-5 thousand," Vysotskaya said.

Addition

On May 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a lawthat will allow releasing prisoners from serving their sentences in case of military service.

The National Security Committee statedthat they hope that 3-7 thousand prisoners will express their readiness to go to the front.