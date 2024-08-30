More than 21 thousand people evacuated from Sumy region - Artyukh

Over the past day, 150 people have been evacuated from Sumy region, bringing the total number of evacuees to over 21,000. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We have already evacuated more than 21 thousand people. Yesterday, another point appeared in the Krasnopilska community, where the entire population will be completely evacuated ,” says Artyukh.

He says that in the city of Shostka there is an evacuation train on the Shostka-Kyiv route, which people use.

In fact, 150 people were evacuated over the last day. We are most concerned about Shostka and Sumy districts, where the enemy has been shelling the most - He adds.

Recall

As a result of the air strike in Sumy , the number of victims increased to 10 people, one person was killed.