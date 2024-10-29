More than 200 thousand readers unsubscribed from The Washington Post because they refused to support a candidate in the US elections
Kyiv • UNN
The Washington Post has lost more than 200,000 digital subscribers after refusing to endorse candidates in the US presidential election. The decision of owner Jeff Bezos caused a massive outflow of readers, which accounts for 8% of the paid audience.
Details
According to the newspaper's sources, more than 200,000 people had canceled their digital subscriptions by noon on Monday. This figure is about 8% of the publication's total paid audience, and the number of unsubscribes continues to grow.
The Washington Post's CEO and publisher, Will Lewis, explained the decision not to endorse candidates in this year's presidential race or in future elections as a return to the paper's roots, when it remained neutral. However, many staffers do not believe this rationale, given that it came just days before the intense race between Harris and former President Donald Trump.
