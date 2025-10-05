$41.280.00
October 5, 07:57 AM
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Publications
Exclusives
More than 20 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction during the current day, battles continue, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

Since the beginning of the day, 106 combat engagements have been recorded, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing. In the Pokrovsk direction, 21 attacks have been repelled, three combat engagements are ongoing.

More than 20 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction during the current day, battles continue, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - General Staff

Fighting continues in the Kupyansk and South-Slobozhansky directions, Toretsk and Kramatorsk. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of Ukraine.

Details

106 combat engagements with Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

Today, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 24 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Zoloty Kolodyaz, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Kozatske, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Filya. 

The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 21 enemy attacks, three combat engagements are ongoing.

- reports the General Staff.

In the Kramatorsk direction, an enemy attack on the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlement of Stupochky continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Kamyshivakha, Vorone, Maliivka, Berezove, Kalynivske, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka. Our soldiers repelled twelve enemy assaults, three more attacks are ongoing.

The General Staff of Ukraine reports on the situation in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions:

  • six combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day;
    • the enemy launched three air strikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs;
      • the invaders carried out 64 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

        In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled fifteen attacks by enemy troops, two more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Otradne, Bologivka, Krasne Pershe, Kamyanka, and Zapadne.

        In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk and Petropavlivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

        In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Karpivka, Torske, and towards Drobycheve. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

        In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six attacks. Invading units tried to advance near Yampil, Hryhorivka, and Fedorivka.

        In the Huliaipole direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlement of Poltavka.

        In the Orikhiv direction, five combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Stepove and Plavni. The enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Zaporizhzhia.

        In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

        Over the past day, October 4, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 870 servicemen and 379 units of various equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU)

        Ihor Telezhnikov

