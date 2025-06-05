More than 1.5 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

More than 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have gathered in Saudi Arabia to participate in the Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam. This year's pilgrimage takes place in extreme heat and heightened security measures. Reports UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

According to Hassan al-Nuwaymi, a representative of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj, more than 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in the kingdom so far. Although the number of local pilgrims is not specified, the total number of foreign guests last year was more than 1.6 million.

On Wednesday, pilgrims moved to Mount Arafat - a place of exceptional importance in Islam. It was here, according to legend, that the prophet Muhammad delivered his last sermon. The Day of Arafat is considered the holiest day in the Muslim calendar. On this day, Muslims believe, the Almighty is especially close to believers and forgives them their sins.

Some pilgrims made their way to Arafat on foot, dragging their belongings behind them, despite temperatures rising to 40°C. They will be here in prayer and reflection from midnight to sunset.

After sunset, the pilgrims will go to Muzdalifa, an area between Arafat and the town of Mina. Here they will collect stones for the symbolic ritual of "stoning the devil."

Saudi Arabian authorities have invested millions of dollars in crowd control and security. However, large crowds and high temperatures pose serious challenges every year.

Minister of Health Fahad bin Abdulrahman al-Jalajel said that this year 10,000 trees were planted to ease the conditions for pilgrims, the number of beds in hospitals was increased, and the number of doctors was tripled.

The authorities urge pilgrims to stay in the shade of tents during the hottest hours - from 10:00 to 16:00. In addition, cooling devices with water mist have been installed at the foot of Mount Arafat to lower the air temperature.

