More than 1.5 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

More than 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have gathered in Saudi Arabia to participate in Hajj. The pilgrimage is taking place in extreme heat and increased security measures.

Details

According to Hassan al-Nuwaymi, a representative of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj, more than 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in the kingdom so far. Although the number of local pilgrims is not specified, the total number of foreign guests last year was more than 1.6 million.

On Wednesday, pilgrims moved to Mount Arafat - a place of exceptional importance in Islam. It was here, according to legend, that the prophet Muhammad delivered his last sermon. The Day of Arafat is considered the holiest day in the Muslim calendar. On this day, Muslims believe, the Almighty is especially close to believers and forgives them their sins.

Some pilgrims made their way to Arafat on foot, dragging their belongings behind them, despite temperatures rising to 40°C. They will be here in prayer and reflection from midnight to sunset.

After sunset, the pilgrims will go to Muzdalifa, an area between Arafat and the town of Mina. Here they will collect stones for the symbolic ritual of "stoning the devil."

Saudi Arabian authorities have invested millions of dollars in crowd control and security. However, large crowds and high temperatures pose serious challenges every year.

More than 1,300 people were killed during the hajj amid a record heat wave24.06.24, 08:30 • 16012 views

Minister of Health Fahad bin Abdulrahman al-Jalajel said that this year 10,000 trees were planted to ease the conditions for pilgrims, the number of beds in hospitals was increased, and the number of doctors was tripled.

The authorities urge pilgrims to stay in the shade of tents during the hottest hours - from 10:00 to 16:00. In addition, cooling devices with water mist have been installed at the foot of Mount Arafat to lower the air temperature.

Saudi Arabia denies access to Mecca to more than 300,000 unregistered pilgrims09.06.24, 05:40 • 50835 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyNews of the World
Saudi Arabia
