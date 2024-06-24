$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

More than 1,300 people were killed during the hajj amid a record heat wave

Kyiv

According to Saudi authorities, more than 1,300 people have died during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia this year, with 83% of the victims being unauthorized pilgrims who traveled long distances in direct sunlight without proper shelter and comfort.

More than 1,300 people were killed during the hajj amid a record heat wave

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that more than 1,300 people have died during the hajj pilgrimage this year - with "multiple cases" due to heat stress and "unauthorized" travel accounting for more than four out of five deaths, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

"This year, the health system has looked at numerous cases of heat stress, and some people are still being monitored. Unfortunately, the number of deaths has reached 1,301," the Saudi government said in a statement, which published the first official data.

The statement said that 83% of the victims "were not allowed to perform Hajj" and "traveled long distances in direct sunlight, without proper shelter and comfort." Among the dead were "several elderly and chronically ill people," the report says, which states that the families of all the victims have now been identified.

Addition

Extreme heat has been cited as the main factor leading to hundreds of deaths and injuries reported this year during the Hajj. In Mecca, the holy city that is a central destination for Hajj pilgrims, temperatures rose to a record above 51 degrees Celsius on Monday. Authorities also say the problems are compounded by the number of unofficial pilgrimages.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
