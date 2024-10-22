More than 1000 social sector buildings in Kyiv have been heated
In Kyiv, 1,200 social buildings have already been connected to heat, including kindergartens, schools, and hospitals. This was announced during a briefing by the deputy head of KCSA Petro Panteleev, UNN reports .
We have already started supplying heat to social institutions. Now 1200 buildings are already heated - these are kindergartens, schools, hospitals. All those institutions that need heat in the first place. The heat is supplied at the request of the relevant heads of such bodies, as we have quite a few thermally modernized buildings that are now quite comfortable and do not need to waste energy
The heating season for social institutions in Kyiv started on October 14. These institutions are supplied with heat at the request of their managers.