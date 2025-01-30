More than 100 illegal casino apps blocked in Ukraine in 2024

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 65437 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 88506 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106117 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109178 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128916 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103306 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133466 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103711 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113394 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116964 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101812 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 44884 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117044 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 50790 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111578 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 65437 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128916 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133466 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165592 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155442 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18185 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22509 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111578 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117044 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139645 views
More than 100 illegal casino apps blocked in Ukraine in 2024

More than 100 illegal casino apps blocked in Ukraine in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24537 views

At the request of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Apple and Google blocked 118 applications of illegal casinos, including 92 in the AppStore and 26 in the Play Market. Additionally, the State Service of Special Communications deleted 4,460 online casino websites.

In 2024, 118 apps related to illegal gambling were shut down.

Among the blocked sites: 92 AppStore apps and 26 Play Market apps. 

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

We have built a clear cooperation with Apple and Google - all illegal applications are blocked.

- says Fedorov.

The agency emphasizes that in 2024, 118 apps of illegal casinos were blocked.

Among them: 

92 AppStore apps, 26 Play Market apps.

In addition, there are 4,460 online casino sites that have been removed by order of the State Special Communications Service.

Recall

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers exposed an illegal online casinoowned by the son of a sanctioned businessman. The monthly revenue of the establishment was over $5 million, and it employed more than 120 people.

DeepSeek hype: what you should know about the app and whether it is safe29.01.25, 12:08 • 124714 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergenciesTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
dniproDnipro
apple-incApple Inc.
googleGoogle

