More than 100 illegal casino apps blocked in Ukraine in 2024

In 2024, 118 apps related to illegal gambling were shut down.

Among the blocked sites: 92 AppStore apps and 26 Play Market apps.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

We have built a clear cooperation with Apple and Google - all illegal applications are blocked. - says Fedorov.

The agency emphasizes that in 2024, 118 apps of illegal casinos were blocked.

Among them:

92 AppStore apps, 26 Play Market apps.

In addition, there are 4,460 online casino sites that have been removed by order of the State Special Communications Service.

Recall

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers exposed an illegal online casinoowned by the son of a sanctioned businessman. The monthly revenue of the establishment was over $5 million, and it employed more than 120 people.

