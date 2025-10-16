Molested and raped underage sister: man in Lviv region gets 10 years in prison
Kyiv • UNN
A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for molesting and raping his underage cousin. The perpetrator was exposed thanks to a doctor during a routine examination of the child.
In Lviv region, a 30-year-old local resident who molested and raped a child was found guilty. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Details
The perpetrator turned out to be a resident of Sheptytskyi district. The investigation established that between 2019 and 2023, the man repeatedly molested his minor cousin. He also raped the girl - this happened in 2023.
The crime became known to the mother thanks to a doctor who conducted a routine examination of the child. After learning about the crime, the mother contacted law enforcement.
The man was sentenced to 10 years in prison under Article 156 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Molestation of minors).
Addition
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko expressed the initiative on the need to introduce an alternative-free punishment in the form of life imprisonment for particularly serious crimes against children. He appealed to the law enforcement committee of the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal to support the relevant initiative and introduce such punishment for the murder and rape of children.
Today, life imprisonment is provided for in exceptional cases, mostly it is about punishment in the form of 15 years of imprisonment, sometimes with the possibility of reducing the term of serving the sentence.
It should be added that the prosecutor's office is actively seeking the most severe sentence - life imprisonment for serious crimes against children.