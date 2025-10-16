Molested and raped underage sister: man in Lviv region gets 10 years in prison

$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
12:39 PM • 6646 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 16303 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 30394 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48783 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 16893 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 36345 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 28717 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 24964 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 34742 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 54816 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.3m/s
54%
754mm
Popular news
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEKOctober 16, 06:15 AM • 39033 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42323 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - UkrenergoOctober 16, 07:17 AM • 25927 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 22791 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson08:51 AM • 10451 views
Publications
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included12:39 PM • 6614 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48767 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 23066 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42610 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 62735 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Irakli Kobakhidze
Oleksandr Slobozhenko
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 30187 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 79134 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 57109 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 59356 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 64445 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
Tu-95

Molested and raped underage sister: man in Lviv region gets 10 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1432 views

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for molesting and raping his underage cousin. The perpetrator was exposed thanks to a doctor during a routine examination of the child.

Molested and raped underage sister: man in Lviv region gets 10 years in prison

In Lviv region, a 30-year-old local resident who molested and raped a child was found guilty. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The perpetrator turned out to be a resident of Sheptytskyi district. The investigation established that between 2019 and 2023, the man repeatedly molested his minor cousin. He also raped the girl - this happened in 2023.

The crime became known to the mother thanks to a doctor who conducted a routine examination of the child. After learning about the crime, the mother contacted law enforcement.

The man was sentenced to 10 years in prison under Article 156 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Molestation of minors).

Addition

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko expressed the initiative on the need to introduce an alternative-free punishment in the form of life imprisonment for particularly serious crimes against children. He appealed to the law enforcement committee of the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal to support the relevant initiative and introduce such punishment for the murder and rape of children.

Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness13.10.25, 19:59 • 36714 views

Today, life imprisonment is provided for in exceptional cases, mostly it is about punishment in the form of 15 years of imprisonment, sometimes with the possibility of reducing the term of serving the sentence.

It should be added that the prosecutor's office is actively seeking the most severe sentence - life imprisonment for serious crimes against children.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
Lviv Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Verkhovna Rada