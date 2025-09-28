Moldovan parliamentary elections declared valid – CEC

The Central Election Commission of Moldova announced that the snap parliamentary elections in the country have been declared valid. For this, the required turnout was over 33.33% of voters, and this threshold was overcome. This was reported by the CEC, writes UNN.

Details

According to the CEC, the total number of voters is 1,147,867 people. As of 3:30 PM Chisinau time, over 1.1 million citizens participated in the voting, which is 37.5% – more than the minimum required indicator.

The Moldovan diaspora showed particularly high activity: over 161 thousand voters have already cast their ballots abroad. At the same time, almost 9 thousand citizens made their choice at special polling stations for residents of Transnistria.

Recall

In the Republic of Moldova, parliamentary elections began today, which will determine the composition of the legislative body for the next four years.