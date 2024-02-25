Moldova did not ask Ukraine for military assistance - Zelenskyy

Moldova has not asked Ukraine for military assistance. This was announced during a press conference by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an UNN correspondent reports.

"Moldova has not approached us with any such requests," Zelenskyy said when asked whether Ukraine would provide military assistance to Moldova if necessary.

Recall

According to local oppositionist and activist Gennadiy Chorba, a "congress of deputies of all levels" is scheduled for February 28 in Tiraspol, Moldova (the capital of unrecognized Transnistria). At this meeting, a request "on behalf of the citizens living on the left bank of the Dniester to accept Transnistria into Russia" is to be voiced.

An adviser to the Moldovan Prime Minister, Daniel Vode, commented on the alleged "congress" in Tiraspol on February 28 and said that the Bureau for Reintegration Policy is closely monitoring the recovery in Moldova's Transnistrian region.

At the same time, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine denied the information that Transnistrians would ask to join the Russian Federation.