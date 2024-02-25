$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37147 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 141944 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 86109 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 311886 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 259084 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199478 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235997 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252709 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158845 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372390 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Moldova did not ask Ukraine for military assistance - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31449 views

Moldova did not ask for military assistance from Ukraine, the President of Ukraine said.

Moldova did not ask Ukraine for military assistance - Zelenskyy

Moldova has not asked Ukraine for military assistance. This was announced during a press conference by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an UNN correspondent reports.

"Moldova has not approached us with any such requests," Zelenskyy said when asked whether Ukraine would provide military assistance to Moldova if necessary.

Recall

According to local oppositionist and activist Gennadiy Chorba, a "congress of deputies of all levels" is scheduled for February 28 in Tiraspol, Moldova (the capital of unrecognized Transnistria). At this meeting, a request "on behalf of the citizens living on the left bank of the Dniester to accept Transnistria into Russia" is to be voiced.

An adviser to the Moldovan Prime Minister, Daniel Vode, commented on the alleged "congress" in Tiraspol on February 28 and said that the Bureau for Reintegration Policy is closely monitoring the recovery in Moldova's Transnistrian region.

At the same time, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine denied the information that Transnistrians would ask to join the Russian Federation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Transnistria
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
