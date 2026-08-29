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Modi may come to the EU summit in December to sign a major trade agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Narendra Modi may attend the EU summit on December 17–18. The parties plan to sign a trade agreement that will cover markets of 2 billion people.

Modi may come to the EU summit in December to sign a major trade agreement

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to come to Brussels on December 17–18 to attend a European Council meeting, where a trade agreement between the EU and India may be signed. Politico reports this, citing two officials familiar with the negotiations, writes UNN.

Details

Modi's visit has not yet been officially confirmed, so the plans may still change. One of the publication's sources confirmed that the parties are working on the Indian prime minister's participation in the EU's last scheduled summit of the year.

The European Union and India completed negotiations on a free trade agreement in January and concluded a security and defense partnership. The parties still have to sign the trade agreement before its full ratification.

Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of India, discussed "good industrial and other projects"17.06.26, 20:09 • 3505 views

The agreement will open markets that together cover around 2 billion people and account for more than one-fifth of global GDP. Modi's visit to Brussels could provide an opportunity for it to be signed.

At the same time, EU countries still have to express their support for the agreements. The Embassy of India in Brussels did not respond to Politico's inquiry about Modi's possible visit.

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Stepan Haftko

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