“Mobilization” paralyzed transport in occupied Luhansk - Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, there is a critical shortage of public transport drivers due to their mobilization to the Russian army. The occupation authorities cannot find 300 employees and plan to raise fares.
There is almost no public transportation on the streets of the temporarily occupied Luhansk. The reason is simple - most drivers were mobilized to the Russian army at the beginning of the war. This is stated in the report of the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
According to the Center, a third of the required drivers do not have time to provide routes, and the occupation authorities cannot find 300 employees to keep the transport fully operational.
"And that's not all - improvements are being prepared. The local occupation administration is raising fares, promising 'better quality'. But people do not believe it, because the worn-out fleet and lack of drivers will not solve the price problem," the statement said.
