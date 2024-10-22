30 “bloggers” released in occupied Mariupol to spread Kremlin propaganda - Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
Occupants organized a school to train propagandists in Mariupol. 30 graduates are ready to spread Kremlin fakes in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The first graduation of "bloggers" took place in Mariupol - 30 certified propagandists are ready to spread Kremlin fakes on the TOT of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.
According to the Center, the occupiers organized a school to train such "specialists" only two weeks ago, and today they are already graduating "specialists" in mind manipulation.
A master class on propaganda was held for children in Alchevsk. Collaborator Yulia Cherepnina taught how to create fakes and discredit Ukrainian identity according to Putin's standards, the Center added.
"The goal? To raise a generation that will think in the interests of the aggressor. This is a dangerous strategy aimed at the systematic destruction of Ukrainian culture," the statement said.
