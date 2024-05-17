Mobilization of prisoners: Zelensky signed the law

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106053 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 148974 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 153131 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249672 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173950 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165224 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225522 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31569 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 40813 views
March 1, 03:13 PM • 34911 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 59199 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 53271 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249672 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225522 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 211680 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237439 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224276 views
06:49 PM • 75860 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 53271 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 59199 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112760 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113665 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17877 views

President Zelenskyy signs a law that allows prisoners to be conditionally released for military service during mobilization or martial law, except for those convicted of serious crimes such as murder or corruption.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that will allow prisoners to be released from serving their sentences if they are doing military service, UNN reports. 

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine 

- reads the document card on the Verkhovna Rada website.

Details

The document stipulates that during mobilization and/or martial law, the court may apply conditional early release to persons serving a sentence of restriction of liberty or imprisonment for military service under contract.

However, convicted persons serving a sentence for crimes against the national security of Ukraine, convicted of the intentional murder of two or more persons or committed with particular cruelty, or combined with rape or sexual violence, or serving a sentence for corruption will not be able to be drafted.

The court may apply conditional release of a convicted person for military service under a contract if the convicted person has expressed a desire to join the army.

If the court decides to grant conditional release, the convicted person is sent to the TDC to sign a contract within 24 hours, accompanied by the National Guard.

A court hearing to consider a petition for conditional release for military service is held with the participation of the prosecutor, the convicted person and a representative of the penitentiary institution.

The court may deny a convicted person parole, but the convicted person may apply to the court again no earlier than three months later to reconsider the application.

If a convicted person has already arrived at a military unit, administrative supervision is exercised by the commander of the military unit where he/she is performing military service. Convicts subject to administrative supervision are registered separately in the military unit.

The convicts will be accepted for military service as privates, sergeants and officers, as well as officers in accordance with the military ranks for which they are registered.

Convicts who are recognized as fit for military service for health reasons, have passed a professional and psychological selection and have a sufficient level of physical fitness to perform military service duties will be accepted for contractual military service.

The term of service of convicts will be until the end of the special period. However, the convicts can be discharged from the service for health reasons or by the announcement of the decision on demobilization.

Convicts will not be granted annual basic leave, but may be granted leave for family reasons and other valid reasons for a maximum of 10 calendar days.

It is also proposed to establish a penalty of imprisonment for a term of five to ten years for persons who have been released on parole from serving their sentence but refused to perform military service.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

