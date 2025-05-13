ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"

Russia is militarizing the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) and strengthening the Kremlin's control over local authorities, staffing the occupation administrations with Russian veterans of the war in Ukraine. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

It is noted that the occupation governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, held a meeting on May 8 on the implementation of the "Sevastopol - Hero City" program.

"Sevastopol - Hero City" was created based on the model of the program of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, "Time of Heroes", which is aimed at appointing veterans of the war in Ukraine to government positions in occupied Ukraine and the Russian Federation - analysts point out.

They draw attention to the fact that, according to Razvozhaev, 933 Russian veterans registered for the program, 474 passed qualification tests, and 307 will pass to the final round of interviews. The finalists will serve in various sectors of the Sevastopol occupation administration, and the rest will remain in the administrative and personnel reserve.

The ISW recalls the creation of similar programs in the temporarily occupied Kherson and Luhansk regions.

"The appointment of Russian veterans to the occupation administrations supports Russia's efforts to militarize occupied Ukraine and strengthen the Kremlin's control over local authorities," the analysts summarize.

According to the National Resistance Center, the occupiers involve "SVO veterans" to teach propaganda in schools in the temporarily occupied territories. The subject was introduced as part of a propaganda campaign aimed at forming anti-Western sentiments among Ukrainian children and strengthening the positive image of the terrorist country.

