ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
May 12, 07:01 PM • 8336 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 22750 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 32541 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 52879 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 58049 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 31854 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 29151 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 27406 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26302 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32687 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Due to the incompetence of commanders, the occupiers are suffering losses in the Kherson direction - partisans

May 12, 04:12 PM • 6322 views

London police are investigating a fire at the home of British Prime Minister Starmer

May 12, 04:26 PM • 3202 views

Ukraine does not have complete information about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, because the IAEA report lacks data

May 12, 04:29 PM • 3298 views

The subway stopped in London due to a large-scale power outage: what is known

May 12, 06:22 PM • 3902 views

The West is seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite - Zakharova

May 12, 07:37 PM • 4204 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 52879 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 58049 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 88381 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 111582 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 95202 views
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 30442 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 69356 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 45382 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 51376 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 131614 views
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

Russia is actively militarizing the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, replacing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation." The Kremlin is strengthening control by implementing programs to integrate veterans into the occupation administrations.

ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"

Russia is militarizing the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) and strengthening the Kremlin's control over local authorities, staffing the occupation administrations with Russian veterans of the war in Ukraine. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupation governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, held a meeting on May 8 on the implementation of the "Sevastopol - Hero City" program.

"Sevastopol - Hero City" was created based on the model of the program of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, "Time of Heroes", which is aimed at appointing veterans of the war in Ukraine to government positions in occupied Ukraine and the Russian Federation

- analysts point out.

They draw attention to the fact that, according to Razvozhaev, 933 Russian veterans registered for the program, 474 passed qualification tests, and 307 will pass to the final round of interviews. The finalists will serve in various sectors of the Sevastopol occupation administration, and the rest will remain in the administrative and personnel reserve.

Russians take schoolchildren from TOT on excursions to Kursk region under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression" - CNS12.05.25, 00:39 • 20400 views

The ISW recalls the creation of similar programs in the temporarily occupied Kherson and Luhansk regions.

"The appointment of Russian veterans to the occupation administrations supports Russia's efforts to militarize occupied Ukraine and strengthen the Kremlin's control over local authorities," the analysts summarize.

Let us remind you

According to the National Resistance Center, the occupiers involve "SVO veterans" to teach propaganda in schools in the temporarily occupied territories. The subject was introduced as part of a propaganda campaign aimed at forming anti-Western sentiments among Ukrainian children and strengthening the positive image of the terrorist country.

Russians complicate admission to schools in TOT: details from the CNS11.05.25, 05:07 • 5032 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Ukraine
Sevastopol
