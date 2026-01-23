Mission Control for drone management in DELTA is being launched for the military: what does it mean

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 674 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 2604 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 15061 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 46603 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 28634 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 29192 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 27735 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 26951 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 51195 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 61477 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
83%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideoJanuary 23, 04:26 AM • 24154 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiersJanuary 23, 04:36 AM • 25270 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 58272 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 36882 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 22398 views
Publications
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 46615 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 50432 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 53787 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 64576 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 55595 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 604 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 26019 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 42027 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 37266 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 66468 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Mission Control for drone management in DELTA is being launched for the military: what does it mean

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of Mission Control – a drone management system within the DELTA combat ecosystem. This project will integrate all drone operations into a single digital system, automating data collection and providing commanders with a complete real-time picture of missions.

Mission Control for drone management in DELTA is being launched for the military: what does it mean

The Ministry of Defense announced the unification of all drone operations into a single digital system and is launching the revolutionary Mission Control project within the DELTA combat ecosystem. This was reported by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Modern warfare is technological. Thanks to "e-Balls" (a likely mistranslation or colloquialism, possibly referring to 'e-data' or 'e-points'), we fully understand what is happening with drones on the battlefield. We see completed tasks, their intensity, and the contribution of each crew. But to strike the enemy even more effectively, this is not enough. That is why we are launching Mission Control – a drone control system within the DELTA combat ecosystem. I have already signed the corresponding order.

- Fedorov reported.

The minister called it a "revolutionary project where each crew enters the type of UAV, launch point, route, and mission into the system." "We are eliminating the paper army that takes away time and focus from the military. All data is generated automatically based on the actual work of the crews. Commanders for the first time get a complete picture of mission execution in real-time – without manual summaries and bureaucracy," Fedorov said.

The next step is to launch the same control system for artillery.

- reported the head of the Ministry of Defense.

He announced that soon the defense agency would have "complete information on drone crews, commanders, monthly ratings, and statistics for the entire corps." This, he expects, will accelerate management decisions – "without manual mode and intuition."

"The Brave1 department of war mathematics is working, and we are already scaling this experience to the defense system. We are moving from chaos and fragmented data to managed, technological warfare, where decisions are made based on precise figures, not assumptions," Fedorov noted. "This is the new logic of war: to fight systematically, technologically, and effectively, preserving the lives of our military."

Ministry of Defense launches DELTA combat system training course in "Army+" app29.10.25, 05:31 • 5218 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePoliticsTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Brave1
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine