Mission Control for drone management in DELTA is being launched for the military: what does it mean

The Ministry of Defense announced the unification of all drone operations into a single digital system and is launching the revolutionary Mission Control project within the DELTA combat ecosystem. This was reported by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Modern warfare is technological. Thanks to "e-Balls" (a likely mistranslation or colloquialism, possibly referring to 'e-data' or 'e-points'), we fully understand what is happening with drones on the battlefield. We see completed tasks, their intensity, and the contribution of each crew. But to strike the enemy even more effectively, this is not enough. That is why we are launching Mission Control – a drone control system within the DELTA combat ecosystem. I have already signed the corresponding order. - Fedorov reported.

The minister called it a "revolutionary project where each crew enters the type of UAV, launch point, route, and mission into the system." "We are eliminating the paper army that takes away time and focus from the military. All data is generated automatically based on the actual work of the crews. Commanders for the first time get a complete picture of mission execution in real-time – without manual summaries and bureaucracy," Fedorov said.

The next step is to launch the same control system for artillery. - reported the head of the Ministry of Defense.

He announced that soon the defense agency would have "complete information on drone crews, commanders, monthly ratings, and statistics for the entire corps." This, he expects, will accelerate management decisions – "without manual mode and intuition."

"The Brave1 department of war mathematics is working, and we are already scaling this experience to the defense system. We are moving from chaos and fragmented data to managed, technological warfare, where decisions are made based on precise figures, not assumptions," Fedorov noted. "This is the new logic of war: to fight systematically, technologically, and effectively, preserving the lives of our military."

