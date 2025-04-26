$41.690.02
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive
04:00 AM • 6476 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 14979 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 23499 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 33999 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 44235 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 53396 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 38012 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40073 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 84650 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 58767 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Missile threat: an enemy ship remains in the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

Russia is holding a ship with Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea, which poses a threat of attack. There are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 of which are carriers of cruise missiles.

Missile threat: an enemy ship remains in the Black Sea

Russia continues to hold one ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles. There is a risk of a missile strike on the territory of Ukraine from the sea. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.    

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 26.04.2025, an enemy ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr-type cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. Russian missile carriers also continue to be on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles.

- said in a statement by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 3 vessels to the Black Sea, 1 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; 2 vessels to the Sea of Azov, 1 of which was moving from the Bosporus Strait.

Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Recall

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that Russia deliberately uses inaccurate ballistic missiles, including North Korean KN23s, to strike Ukrainian cities. This is a deliberate war crime, as the target is civilians.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

