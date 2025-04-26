Missile threat: an enemy ship remains in the Black Sea

Russia continues to hold one ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles. There is a risk of a missile strike on the territory of Ukraine from the sea. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 26.04.2025, an enemy ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr-type cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. Russian missile carriers also continue to be on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles. - said in a statement by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 3 vessels to the Black Sea, 1 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; 2 vessels to the Sea of Azov, 1 of which was moving from the Bosporus Strait.

Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Recall

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that Russia deliberately uses inaccurate ballistic missiles, including North Korean KN23s, to strike Ukrainian cities. This is a deliberate war crime, as the target is civilians.

Almost 98% of drone components are produced in Ukraine - Fedorov