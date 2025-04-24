Almost 98% of drone components are produced in Ukraine - Fedorov

97%-98% of drone components are produced in Ukraine, but one drone manufacturer has 100% of components manufactured in Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during his speech at "Industrial Evolution: Production Turns on the Economy", reports UNN correspondent.

97-98% are products that are produced in Ukraine. And a few percent of components that are supplied from another country. (...) We already have one drone in which 100% of the components are localized. We know a large number of companies in which the level of component localization is 70-80%. They make cameras, they make communication. That is, in Ukraine we can close there almost a full cycle of development - said Fedorov.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine allowed the use of the FPV unmanned aviation complex, which was named "General Chereshnya", in the Armed Forces.