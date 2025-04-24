Almost 98% of drone components are produced in Ukraine - Fedorov

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 8038 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

12:42 PM • 24090 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 45241 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 83502 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 139220 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 167849 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 232259 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 109512 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 188000 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61804 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
2.6m/s
41%
746 mm
Popular news

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 88437 views

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

April 24, 08:18 AM • 18582 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 49106 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 55664 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 26413 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 56110 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 232259 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 133325 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 188000 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 139845 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Cyril Ramaphosa

Andrzej Duda

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

South Africa

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 4850 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 8894 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 49413 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 88734 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 54718 views
Actual

Telegram

Financial Times

The New York Times

9K720 Iskander

KAB-250

Almost 98% of drone components are produced in Ukraine - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2920 views

According to Fedorov, 97-98% of drone components are produced in Ukraine. One manufacturer has a drone with 100% Ukrainian parts, and many companies have achieved 70-80% localization.

Almost 98% of drone components are produced in Ukraine - Fedorov

97%-98% of drone components are produced in Ukraine, but one drone manufacturer has 100% of components manufactured in Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during his speech at "Industrial Evolution: Production Turns on the Economy", reports UNN correspondent.

97-98% are products that are produced in Ukraine. And a few percent of components that are supplied from another country. (...) We already have one drone in which 100% of the components are localized. We know a large number of companies in which the level of component localization is 70-80%. They make cameras, they make communication. That is, in Ukraine we can close there almost a full cycle of development 

- said Fedorov.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine allowed the use of the FPV unmanned aviation complex, which was named "General Chereshnya", in the Armed Forces.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomy
Mikhail Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$66.09
Bitcoin
$93,213.80
S&P 500
$5,445.59
Tesla
$253.43
Газ TTF
$33.58
Золото
$3,340.76
Ethereum
$1,764.60