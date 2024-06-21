$41.340.03
Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: food warehouse destroyed, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28178 views

On June 21, the Russians launched a missile strike on a food warehouse in Kryvyi Rih, wounding two men aged 60 and 22.

Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: food warehouse destroyed, there are wounded

In the afternoon, on June 21, the Russians launched a missile strike on a food warehouse in Kryvyi Rih. This was stated by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details 

According to him, a fire broke out at the place of Arrival, which has already been eliminated by rescuers. Lysak said that as a result of the attack, two men were injured.

In the afternoon, the enemy hit a food warehouse in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. According to updated information, two men aged 60 and 22 were injured. Their condition is satisfactory. Got help on the spot

- summed up the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian army hit Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The city's infrastructure was under attack. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Kryvyi Rih
