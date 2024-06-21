Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: food warehouse destroyed, there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On June 21, the Russians launched a missile strike on a food warehouse in Kryvyi Rih, wounding two men aged 60 and 22.
In the afternoon, on June 21, the Russians launched a missile strike on a food warehouse in Kryvyi Rih. This was stated by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, a fire broke out at the place of Arrival, which has already been eliminated by rescuers. Lysak said that as a result of the attack, two men were injured.
In the afternoon, the enemy hit a food warehouse in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. According to updated information, two men aged 60 and 22 were injured. Their condition is satisfactory. Got help on the spot
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian army hit Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The city's infrastructure was under attack. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out.