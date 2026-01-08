Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: five injured, including a child

As a result of Russia's evening strike on Kryvyi Rih, five people were injured, including a child. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, as reported by UNN.

In the evening, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Five people were injured, including a child. A 57-year-old man is in serious condition. Windows and balconies in several high-rise buildings were damaged. Infrastructure was also damaged - reported the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Russia struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with Iskanders - Vilkul

Additionally

In addition, according to Haivanenko, the enemy attacked the Kamianske district with a drone.

Also, during the day, the enemy targeted Nikopol region - the district center, Pokrovska, Myrivska, Marhanetska communities. FPV drones and artillery were used.

A five-story building, 3 private houses, an outbuilding, a car, and a power line were damaged. Infrastructure was also affected.

The Russian army directed a UAV at the Vasylkivska community in Synelnykivshchyna. A fire broke out. 2 private houses, an outbuilding, and 3 cars were damaged.