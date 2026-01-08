Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: five injured, including a child

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 7760 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 13019 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 17089 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 13499 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 12895 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 11200 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 16763 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13027 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 49416 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 38706 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.9m/s
94%
728mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
France, together with partners, is preparing an action plan in case the US seizes GreenlandJanuary 8, 07:04 AM • 10211 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highwaysJanuary 8, 07:54 AM • 32406 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 31934 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideoJanuary 8, 09:50 AM • 31339 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo12:02 PM • 15727 views
Publications
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 4636 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 17089 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 65936 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 70625 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 73867 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Rivne Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 31948 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 37447 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 62113 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 81302 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 122772 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
9K720 Iskander

Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: five injured, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

In the evening, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Five people were injured, including a child, and a 57-year-old man is in serious condition.

Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: five injured, including a child

As a result of Russia's evening strike on Kryvyi Rih, five people were injured, including a child. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, as reported by UNN.

In the evening, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Five people were injured, including a child. A 57-year-old man is in serious condition. Windows and balconies in several high-rise buildings were damaged. Infrastructure was also damaged 

- reported the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Russia struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with Iskanders - Vilkul08.01.26, 17:54 • 1918 views

Additionally

In addition, according to Haivanenko, the enemy attacked the Kamianske district with a drone.

Also, during the day, the enemy targeted Nikopol region - the district center, Pokrovska, Myrivska, Marhanetska communities. FPV drones and artillery were used.

A five-story building, 3 private houses, an outbuilding, a car, and a power line were damaged. Infrastructure was also affected.

The Russian army directed a UAV at the Vasylkivska community in Synelnykivshchyna. A fire broke out. 2 private houses, an outbuilding, and 3 cars were damaged.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Marhanets
Kryvyi Rih