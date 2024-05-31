Missile strike on Kiev: KCMA chief reveals details

In Kiev, as a result of a missile strike, a private household of a service station, a car wash and 6 cars were damaged. The warehouse was on fire. There is no information about the victims. This is reported by the head of KCMA Sergey Popko, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of an enemy missile strike that occurred near Kiev, a fire broke out, which led to damage to a private household of a service station, a car wash and 6 cars. A warehouse was also damaged.

The area affected by the Flames is estimated at about 120 square meters. Fortunately, there are currently no reports of injuries or deaths as a result of this attack.

Recall

During the air alert, the enemy launched a missile strike on Kiev with cruise missiles, but all targets were destroyed by air defense forces, but shrapnel from the impact caused a fire in a non-residential building in the Goloseevsky district.

The enemy launched a missile strike on Kiev: all targets were destroyed, but a fire broke out in a non-residential building