Missile strike on Kiev: KCMA chief reveals details

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 3759 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82850 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141005 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146008 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240802 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172218 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163879 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148070 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220342 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112967 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111438 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41915 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60741 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107335 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 62249 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240807 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220344 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206833 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232865 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219971 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 3848 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14596 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21525 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107335 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111438 views
Missile strike on Kiev: KCMA chief reveals details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29785 views

As a result of the missile strike on the capital, a private household, a service station, a car wash, 6 cars and a warehouse were damaged. In addition, a fire broke out, but there are no reports of victims.

In Kiev, as a result of a missile strike, a private household of a service station, a car wash and 6 cars were damaged. The warehouse was on fire. There is no information about the victims. This is reported by the head of KCMA Sergey Popko, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of an enemy missile strike that occurred near Kiev, a fire broke out, which led to damage to a private household of a service station, a car wash and 6 cars. A warehouse was also damaged.

The area affected by the Flames is estimated at about 120 square meters. Fortunately, there are currently no reports of injuries or deaths as a result of this attack.

Image

Recall

During the air alert, the enemy launched a missile strike on Kiev with cruise missiles, but all targets were destroyed by air defense forces, but shrapnel from the impact caused a fire in a non-residential building in the Goloseevsky district.

The enemy launched a missile strike on Kiev: all targets were destroyed, but a fire broke out in a non-residential building31.05.24, 05:49 • 34006 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

