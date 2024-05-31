The enemy launched a missile strike on Kiev: all targets were destroyed, but a fire broke out in a non-residential building

During the air alert, the enemy launched a missile strike on Kiev, using cruise missiles. All targets were destroyed by air defense forces. In the Goloseevsky district, due to falling debris, a fire broke out in a non-residential building, operational services are working. This is reported by the head of KCMA Sergey Popko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, during the last Air alert, the invaders launched a missile strike on the capital of Ukraine.

Previously, the enemy used cruise missiles. The air defense forces destroyed all targets.

The type and quantity of weapons used will be specified by the Air Force. According to operational information, as a result of falling debris in the Goloseevsky district, a fire broke out in a non-residential building. Relevant services are working on the site.

According to the latest data, there are no victims, the information is being clarified.

Once again, I strongly ask Kiev residents to take responsibility for air alarm signals. The enemy is insidious and every such alarm is a real danger to life. Take care of yourself, use shelters - stated Sergey Popko.

Explosions occurred in the capital