The enemy launched a missile strike on Kiev: all targets were destroyed, but a fire broke out in a non-residential building

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 37630 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100393 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143693 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148349 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243691 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172824 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164376 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148156 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75102 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110027 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34189 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47614 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 82907 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243691 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208392 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234323 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221323 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 37570 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24491 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29977 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110020 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112468 views
The enemy launched a missile strike on Kiev: all targets were destroyed, but a fire broke out in a non-residential building

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34007 views

During the air alert, the enemy launched a missile strike on Kiev with cruise missiles, but all targets were destroyed by air defense forces, but shrapnel from the impact caused a fire in a non-residential building in the Holosiivsky district, to which emergency services responded.

During the air alert, the enemy launched a missile strike on Kiev, using cruise missiles. All targets were destroyed by air defense forces. In the Goloseevsky district, due to falling debris, a fire broke out in a non-residential building, operational services are working. This is reported by the head of KCMA Sergey Popko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, during the last Air alert, the invaders launched a missile strike on the capital of Ukraine.

Previously, the enemy used cruise missiles. The air defense forces destroyed all targets.

The type and quantity of weapons used will be specified by the Air Force. According to operational information, as a result of falling debris in the Goloseevsky district, a fire broke out in a non-residential building. Relevant services are working on the site.

According to the latest data, there are no victims, the information is being clarified.

Once again, I strongly ask Kiev residents to take responsibility for air alarm signals. The enemy is insidious and every such alarm is a real danger to life. Take care of yourself, use shelters

- stated Sergey Popko.

Explosions occurred in the capital31.05.24, 05:10 • 128914 views

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
serhii-popkoSergiy Popko
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

