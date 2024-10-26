Missile attack on Sumy: what is known about the consequences of the attack
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched a missile attack on Sumy, damaging an administrative building. Over the past day, the occupiers fired 117 times at the border areas, 350 explosions were recorded.
Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and parts of Kharkiv regions. In particular, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Sumy, damaging an administrative building. This was reported on Saturday by the Operational Command "North", UNN reports.
Sumy - 2 explosions, probably a rocket attack. The shelling damaged the administrative building
In total, according to the "North" JFO, Russians fired 117 times from various types of weapons at Sumy, Chernihiv and part of Kharkiv regions over the past day, October 25. There were 350 explosions.
Information about the destruction, deaths or injuries among the local population is being updated.
