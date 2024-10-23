Number of shelling in Sumy region doubled compared to last year - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the year, the occupiers have shelled Sumy region 16 thousand times, which is twice as many times as in the whole of 2023. Most of the attacks took place in September, when about 160 attacks were recorded.
Hostile actions are aimed exclusively at civilian infrastructure. First of all, it concerns the energy sector, gas supply, i.e. energy facilities are being hit. In general, the situation in Sumy region, compared to the past... the number of attacks has doubled compared to last year, that is, it is already 16 thousand, 100 times more missile attacks, ten times more "Shahide" and FPV drones
He noted that most attacks took place in September, with about 160 recorded. Also this year, about 400 "shaheds" were destroyed over Sumy region.
As a result of the Russian shelling of a power facility in the Bilopil district of Sumy region, 21 thousand consumers were left without electricity.