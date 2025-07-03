Minus a tank, armored combat vehicle, and a thousand occupiers: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced Russia's losses

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: number of injured increased to 24, including children
July 2, 09:32 PM • 4302 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: number of injured increased to 24, including children
July 2, 06:14 PM • 21972 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 107160 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 79382 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 71423 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 63438 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 51405 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 55298 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 125865 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 42820 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.6m/s
58%
752mm
Popular news
Air defense is working on enemy drones in KyivJuly 2, 08:12 PM • 7726 views
Power grids damaged: over 700 homes in Zhytomyr region left without power due to explosionJuly 2, 08:26 PM • 7975 views
Powerful explosion in occupied Khartsyzk, fire started: ammunition depot detonates (video)July 2, 09:02 PM • 7119 views
High-rise building significantly damaged, there are casualties: Odesa shows consequences of Russian night attack (photo)01:51 AM • 6232 views
Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building03:07 AM • 8687 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 107160 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 85432 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 101819 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 136528 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 113880 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 25797 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 35904 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 44595 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 100383 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 57871 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Minus a tank, armored combat vehicle, and a thousand occupiers: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced Russia's losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 627 views

Over the past day, the Russian occupation army lost 1,000 servicemen and dozens of units of weaponry. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.07.25 are estimated at 1,023,090 personnel eliminated.

Minus a tank, armored combat vehicle, and a thousand occupiers: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced Russia's losses

Over the past day, the Russian occupation army in the war against Ukraine lost 1,000 servicemen and dozens of units of weapons and equipment. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1023090 (+1000) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10986 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22936 (+5)
        • artillery systems ‒ 29815 (+21)
          • MLRS ‒ 1427 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1191 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 420 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 43098 (+85)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3436 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 53887 (+101)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3922 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of July 2, on the front line, 140 combat engagements took place, the occupiers used 1206 kamikaze drones. The enemy launched two missile and 50 air strikes, carrying out almost 4000 shellings.

                              The Ministry of Defense has approved over 120 new types of weapons for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine02.07.25, 14:28 • 937 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Tesla
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              S&P 500
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Brent Oil
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gold
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gas TTF
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9