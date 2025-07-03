Minus a tank, armored combat vehicle, and a thousand occupiers: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced Russia's losses

Over the past day, the Russian occupation army in the war against Ukraine lost 1,000 servicemen and dozens of units of weapons and equipment. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.07.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1023090 (+1000) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 10986 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 22936 (+5)

artillery systems ‒ 29815 (+21)

MLRS ‒ 1427 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1191 (0)

aircraft ‒ 420 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 43098 (+85)

cruise missiles ‒ 3436 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 53887 (+101)

special equipment ‒ 3922 (+1)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Since the beginning of July 2, on the front line, 140 combat engagements took place, the occupiers used 1206 kamikaze drones. The enemy launched two missile and 50 air strikes, carrying out almost 4000 shellings.

The Ministry of Defense has approved over 120 new types of weapons for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine