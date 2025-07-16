$41.840.05
Minus 1170 occupiers - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the enemy's losses per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

On July 15, the Russian army lost 1170 servicemen, 3 tanks, and 49 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.07.25 have significantly increased, reaching over 1 million personnel.

Minus 1170 occupiers - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the enemy's losses per day

On July 15, the Russian army lost 1170 servicemen, 3 tanks, and 49 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.07.25 significantly increased. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ about 1037460 (+1170) people,
    • tanks ‒ 11025 (+3) units.
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22995 (+2) units.
        • artillery systems – 30395 (+49) units.
          • MLRS ‒ 1440 (+0) units.
            • air defense systems ‒ 1196 (+2) units.
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (+0) units.
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (+0) units.
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 46164 (+284) units.
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3491 (+0) units.
                      • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units.
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (+0) unit.
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 55229 (+82) units.
                            • special equipment ‒ 3932 (+0) units.

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of the day, 148 combat engagements have occurred at the front. The occupiers used 1218 kamikaze drones and carried out over 4000 shellings, delivering one missile and 39 air strikes.

