Ministry of Social Policy refutes fake news about termination of payments for 1.3 million pensioners

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine has officially stated that the information circulating online about the mass cancellation of pensions for over a million citizens is untrue. As of early 2026, payments have been suspended for only 337,000 people who failed to meet the requirements for physical identification or did not provide data on the absence of payments from the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Temporary restrictions affected pensioners who had not undergone the mandatory identification procedure by December 31, 2025. The list also included citizens whose cases are still tied to addresses in temporarily occupied territories or who did not report not receiving funds from the Russian side. However, the process of resuming payments is already underway: some pensioners received money in January, and another 48,000 people will see accruals in February after data confirmation.

Physical identification is a global practice necessary to ensure that funds are received by the person for whom they are intended – the agency emphasizes.

It is important to note that internally displaced persons who have already transferred their pensions to the controlled territory are exempt from repeated identification, but are obliged to submit a statement about the absence of payments from the aggressor country.

How to get your pension back: available methods

Pensioners can resume payments in several convenient ways, including remotely. For those in Ukraine or abroad, online identification is available through "Diia.Signature" on the PFU portal, a video call with a Fund employee, or a personal visit to a service center or bank. Information about not receiving Russian payments can also be submitted through the PFU electronic cabinet or by mail transfer of documents from abroad.

