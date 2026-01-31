$42.850.00
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 2506 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 2886 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 4788 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 4800 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 22235 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 40992 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 43639 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28517 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 26303 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Ministry of Social Policy refutes fake news about termination of payments for 1.3 million pensioners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

The Ministry of Social Policy stated that information about the mass cancellation of pensions for over a million citizens is fake. Payments have been suspended only for 337,000 people who have not undergone identification or have not provided data on the absence of payments from the Russian Federation.

Ministry of Social Policy refutes fake news about termination of payments for 1.3 million pensioners

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine has officially stated that the information circulating online about the mass cancellation of pensions for over a million citizens is untrue. As of early 2026, payments have been suspended for only 337,000 people who failed to meet the requirements for physical identification or did not provide data on the absence of payments from the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Temporary restrictions affected pensioners who had not undergone the mandatory identification procedure by December 31, 2025. The list also included citizens whose cases are still tied to addresses in temporarily occupied territories or who did not report not receiving funds from the Russian side. However, the process of resuming payments is already underway: some pensioners received money in January, and another 48,000 people will see accruals in February after data confirmation.

UAH 36 million returned to the state in five tax evasion cases in January - Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office31.01.26, 12:57 • 68 views

Physical identification is a global practice necessary to ensure that funds are received by the person for whom they are intended

– the agency emphasizes.

It is important to note that internally displaced persons who have already transferred their pensions to the controlled territory are exempt from repeated identification, but are obliged to submit a statement about the absence of payments from the aggressor country.

How to get your pension back: available methods

Pensioners can resume payments in several convenient ways, including remotely. For those in Ukraine or abroad, online identification is available through "Diia.Signature" on the PFU portal, a video call with a Fund employee, or a personal visit to a service center or bank. Information about not receiving Russian payments can also be submitted through the PFU electronic cabinet or by mail transfer of documents from abroad.

Average pension in Ukraine increased to UAH 6,544, but not everyone receives this amount - infographic28.01.26, 10:05 • 3377 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
Retirement age
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pension Fund of Ukraine
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine