UAH 36 million returned to the state in five tax evasion cases in January - Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

11:48 AM • 462 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 3896 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 6586 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 6198 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 9498 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 7052 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 22920 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 41967 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 44848 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28790 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Popular news
UN faces 'imminent financial collapse' due to unpaid US contributions - BloombergJanuary 31, 02:32 AM • 13437 views
One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a yearJanuary 31, 04:21 AM • 10563 views
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideoJanuary 31, 05:18 AM • 13805 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'06:30 AM • 17133 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder07:38 AM • 6590 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 9476 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 44838 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 28158 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 32984 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 36340 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideo09:00 AM • 2888 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder07:38 AM • 6718 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 16655 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 16358 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 16586 views
UAH 36 million returned to the state in five tax evasion cases in January - Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the BEB ensured the return of UAH 36 million to the state budget in January 2026. The funds were received within five criminal proceedings regarding tax evasion.

UAH 36 million returned to the state in five tax evasion cases in January - Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with the BEB, ensured the return of UAH 36 million to the state budget in the first month of 2026 within the framework of five criminal proceedings for tax evasion. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

"In January 2026, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, in cooperation with the territorial department of the BEB in the Kyiv region, ensured the return of UAH 36 million to the state budget within the framework of five criminal proceedings for tax evasion," the report states.

The prosecutor's office provided details on the mentioned cases:

  • UAH 5 million - reimbursed in proceedings against officials of a private enterprise who deliberately understated tax liabilities by carrying out non-commodity transactions;
    • UAH 4.6 million - returned to the budget in a case concerning evasion of rent payments;
      • UAH 8.9 million - fully compensated in a case concerning an investment company that concealed the object of taxation after receiving budget funds;
        • UAH 10.3 million - reimbursed for non-payment of land tax;
          • UAH 7.2 million - paid in a case where a contracting enterprise, receiving budget funds under state contracts, did not declare the specified payments.

            Recall

            The value of seized fuel, vouchers, and equipment as a result of the fight against the shadow market last year reached over UAH 250 million, which is three times higher than the results of 2024.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            Crimes and emergenciesFinance
