UAH 36 million returned to the state in five tax evasion cases in January - Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with the BEB, ensured the return of UAH 36 million to the state budget in the first month of 2026 within the framework of five criminal proceedings for tax evasion. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

"In January 2026, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, in cooperation with the territorial department of the BEB in the Kyiv region, ensured the return of UAH 36 million to the state budget within the framework of five criminal proceedings for tax evasion," the report states.

The prosecutor's office provided details on the mentioned cases:

UAH 5 million - reimbursed in proceedings against officials of a private enterprise who deliberately understated tax liabilities by carrying out non-commodity transactions;

UAH 4.6 million - returned to the budget in a case concerning evasion of rent payments;

UAH 8.9 million - fully compensated in a case concerning an investment company that concealed the object of taxation after receiving budget funds;

UAH 10.3 million - reimbursed for non-payment of land tax;

UAH 7.2 million - paid in a case where a contracting enterprise, receiving budget funds under state contracts, did not declare the specified payments.

Recall

The value of seized fuel, vouchers, and equipment as a result of the fight against the shadow market last year reached over UAH 250 million, which is three times higher than the results of 2024.