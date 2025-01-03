ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Ministry of Health has been tasked with restoring Okhmatdyt - Shmyhal

Ministry of Health has been tasked with restoring Okhmatdyt - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Government will allocate UAH 2.6 billion to renovate 15 medical institutions, including the restoration of Okhmatdyt. The Affordable Medicines program will receive a record UAH 6.6 billion and 30 new active ingredients.

The Ministry of Health has been tasked with restoring the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, which was damaged by a Russian strike last July. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, speaking about the priorities in healthcare and education for the year, UNN reports.

Details

"We also plan to build and completely renovate 15 important medical facilities worth more than UAH 2.6 billion. The selected projects include the Kovcheh underground hospital, oncology and rehabilitation centers. Separately, the Ministry of Health has been tasked with restoring Okhmatdyt," Shmyhal said.

"This year will see the largest expansion of the Affordable Medicines program. We will allocate a record budget of UAH 6.6 billion for this purpose. We will add 30 new active substances, and thanks to this, an additional 500 thousand Ukrainians will be able to significantly reduce treatment costs," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister noted that the implementation of the "School Offline" policy will continue in the education sector.

He also said that more than UAH 6 billion is being allocated for school shelters. Almost UAH 1 billion is allocated for the modernization of canteens and school canteens. UAH 1.6 billion is allocated for the purchase of Ukrainian-made school buses. UAH 2.8 billion will be allocated for free hot meals for primary school students.

"Such significant amounts demonstrate the importance of modernizing education for us, which also includes continuing the New Ukrainian School reform and launching a high school pilot. Separately, we will work to ensure that a military or military-patriotic lyceum appears in every region," said Shmyhal.

In addition, according to him, the higher education sector will continue the program of grants for students and should be enshrined in the relevant legislative framework.

Addendum

In October 2024, the medical director of Okhmatdyt, Serhiy Chernyshuk , explained why the hospital's reconstruction would not be completed in 2024. The reason is that the procedure for selecting a contractor has been changed, which requires more time. Also, a more detailed examination was repeated, which at that time was at the final stage.

On November 1, 2024, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko reported that priority emergency work had been carried out at the Okhmatdyt hospital and that it was ready to operate in the autumn and winter. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Contact us about advertising