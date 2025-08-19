Ministry of Energy: Russia massively attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region, there is damage to a gas transmission system facility

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
07:29 AM • 16967 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 22156 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 41084 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 61355 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 44253 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 34627 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 39856 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 101289 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 51209 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 96886 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.5m/s
42%
751mm
Popular news
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - MacronAugust 19, 02:36 AM • 19116 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideo02:57 AM • 23176 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 24341 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 21594 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 19900 views
Publications
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 20742 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 25188 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 101246 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 96843 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 136539 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 22339 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 26800 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 85737 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 76444 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 108654 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Fox News
9K720 Iskander
BM-21 "Grad"

Ministry of Energy: Russia massively attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region, there is damage to a gas transmission system facility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

Russian troops launched a massive attack on the energy infrastructure of Poltava region on August 19, 2025, causing large-scale fires. Simultaneously, a production facility of Ukraine's gas transmission system was attacked, and ground infrastructure was damaged.

Ministry of Energy: Russia massively attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region, there is damage to a gas transmission system facility

Russian troops massively attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Poltava region with missiles and drones overnight, there is damage to ground infrastructure at a production facility of Ukraine's gas transmission system, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

On the night of August 19, 2025, Russian occupation forces launched another massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Poltava region, using both cruise missiles and attack drones. The attack resulted in large-scale fires.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry indicated that before this, the last strikes on oil refining infrastructure were recorded on June 15 and 21 of the current year.

At the same time, several dozen drones attacked one of the production facilities of Ukraine's gas transmission system. Preliminary damage to the ground infrastructure of the facility has been established.

- indicated the Ministry of Energy.

Specialists, as noted, are already conducting a technical inspection of the equipment and assessing the extent of the damage.

"The enemy continues systemic terrorist attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which is a direct violation of international humanitarian law. Since March 2025, more than 2900 attacks on energy infrastructure have been carried out. The Ministry of Energy calls on the international community to strengthen sanctions pressure on the aggressor state and provide Ukraine with additional support to protect critical infrastructure facilities," the ministry emphasized.

Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region: there are power outages19.08.25, 08:08 • 4470 views

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Cruise missile
Oil
Poltava Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle