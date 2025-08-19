Ministry of Energy: Russia massively attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region, there is damage to a gas transmission system facility

Russian troops massively attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Poltava region with missiles and drones overnight, there is damage to ground infrastructure at a production facility of Ukraine's gas transmission system, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

On the night of August 19, 2025, Russian occupation forces launched another massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Poltava region, using both cruise missiles and attack drones. The attack resulted in large-scale fires. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry indicated that before this, the last strikes on oil refining infrastructure were recorded on June 15 and 21 of the current year.

At the same time, several dozen drones attacked one of the production facilities of Ukraine's gas transmission system. Preliminary damage to the ground infrastructure of the facility has been established. - indicated the Ministry of Energy.

Specialists, as noted, are already conducting a technical inspection of the equipment and assessing the extent of the damage.

"The enemy continues systemic terrorist attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which is a direct violation of international humanitarian law. Since March 2025, more than 2900 attacks on energy infrastructure have been carried out. The Ministry of Energy calls on the international community to strengthen sanctions pressure on the aggressor state and provide Ukraine with additional support to protect critical infrastructure facilities," the ministry emphasized.

