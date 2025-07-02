Ministry of Defense on arms supplies from the US: no official notifications of suspension or review have been received, details are being clarified

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
09:18 AM • 5511 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 20612 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 31723 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 28616 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 38783 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 63664 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM • 53389 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58179 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105386 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 74921 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
7.3m/s
35%
749mm
Popular news
Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke outJuly 2, 01:42 AM • 34286 views
In Germany, an Iranian spy who monitored Jewish sites will be triedJuly 2, 02:11 AM • 23781 views
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizensJuly 2, 02:49 AM • 34084 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian NavyJuly 2, 03:45 AM • 34384 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 18611 views
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 63671 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 88763 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 99891 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 116448 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 172903 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Keith Kellogg
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 18941 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 31219 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 94816 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 96533 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 117112 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Eurofighter Typhoon
Kh-101
The New York Times

Ministry of Defense on arms supplies from the US: no official notifications of suspension or review have been received, details are being clarified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Ukraine is clarifying issues regarding the supply of defense aid from the United States. There have been no official reports of termination or revision of supply schedules; the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has requested a conversation with its American counterparts.

Ministry of Defense on arms supplies from the US: no official notifications of suspension or review have been received, details are being clarified

Ukraine, against the backdrop of reports regarding defense supplies from the USA, has not received official information about the suspension or revision of agreed defense aid supply schedules. Details are being clarified, a request for a conversation with American colleagues has been made, the Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian side, as noted by the Ministry of Defense, "drew attention to reports of delays in the supply of certain elements of previously allocated defense aid packages from the USA and is clarifying the current factual circumstances of the supplies."

Ukraine has not received official notifications about the suspension or revision of the agreed defense aid supply schedules, so we proceed from the factual data and check the details for each element in the supply. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine requested a phone call with colleagues from the USA to additionally clarify details

- reads the statement of the Ministry of Defense

The results of contacts with American partners, as stated, will be additionally reported at the level of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

MFA summoned US chargé d'affaires regarding arms supplies after reports of suspension of some deliveries02.07.25, 12:44 • 612 views

"Certain individuals in Ukraine who are currently making public comments on this situation, for objective reasons, do not possess all factual data. Please pay attention to official and verified information from reliable sources," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Venislavskyi: restrictions on arms supplies from the USA are a painful decision for Ukraine, but there is still a chance to "straighten it out"02.07.25, 13:22 • 318 views

The Ministry of Defense emphasized: "For Ukraine, it is critically important to maintain stability, continuity, and predictability in the provision of agreed defense aid - first of all, in strengthening air defense systems."

"We are grateful to the United States for all its support and highly appreciate the efforts of American partners aimed at achieving true peace. We emphasize that the path to ending the war lies through consistent and joint pressure on the aggressor, as well as through constant support for Ukraine," the Ministry of Defense stated.

Podolyak denied information about the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine from the United States02.07.25, 13:13 • 337 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9