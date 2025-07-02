Ministry of Defense on arms supplies from the US: no official notifications of suspension or review have been received, details are being clarified

Ukraine, against the backdrop of reports regarding defense supplies from the USA, has not received official information about the suspension or revision of agreed defense aid supply schedules. Details are being clarified, a request for a conversation with American colleagues has been made, the Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian side, as noted by the Ministry of Defense, "drew attention to reports of delays in the supply of certain elements of previously allocated defense aid packages from the USA and is clarifying the current factual circumstances of the supplies."

Ukraine has not received official notifications about the suspension or revision of the agreed defense aid supply schedules, so we proceed from the factual data and check the details for each element in the supply. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine requested a phone call with colleagues from the USA to additionally clarify details - reads the statement of the Ministry of Defense

The results of contacts with American partners, as stated, will be additionally reported at the level of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

MFA summoned US chargé d'affaires regarding arms supplies after reports of suspension of some deliveries

"Certain individuals in Ukraine who are currently making public comments on this situation, for objective reasons, do not possess all factual data. Please pay attention to official and verified information from reliable sources," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Venislavskyi: restrictions on arms supplies from the USA are a painful decision for Ukraine, but there is still a chance to "straighten it out"

The Ministry of Defense emphasized: "For Ukraine, it is critically important to maintain stability, continuity, and predictability in the provision of agreed defense aid - first of all, in strengthening air defense systems."

"We are grateful to the United States for all its support and highly appreciate the efforts of American partners aimed at achieving true peace. We emphasize that the path to ending the war lies through consistent and joint pressure on the aggressor, as well as through constant support for Ukraine," the Ministry of Defense stated.

Podolyak denied information about the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine from the United States