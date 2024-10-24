Ministry of Defense: audit of spare parts as US military aid found no significant deviations
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Pentagon conducted an audit of the accounting and use of American spare parts supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as international military aid, no significant deviations were found, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the auditors of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense, investigated the process of accounting and use of US spare parts ordered and delivered to the Armed Forces as international military assistance.
The study of the process did not identify any significant deviations. Instead, we identified a gap in the regulatory framework that complicates the circulation of spare parts from damaged military equipment provided to Ukraine by the United States as international military assistance. Now, following the decision of the Ministry of Defense, a bilateral official regulation is being jointly developed that will increase the efficiency of the use of the relevant parts and assemblies
According to him, the possibility of introducing a unified software product that integrates the accounting of such assistance from support services into a single system and updates current information, taking into account the constant updating of the Security Assistance Group - Ukraine data, is also being considered.
It is reported that a memorandum is being prepared between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense on Ukrainian-American cooperation in the field of internal audit. The document should strengthen control over security assistance to Ukraine and prevent speculation about the integrity of its use by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the Defense Ministry said.
For reference
Security Assistance Group - Ukraine (SAG-U) is a group established by the U.S. Department of Defense in November 2012 to coordinate the transfer of equipment and provide training to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.