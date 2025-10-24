$41.760.01
October 23, 08:21 PM
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Ministry of Defense approved new cybersecurity standards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved an industry security profile that establishes minimum cybersecurity standards for all information systems of the department. The document defines unified minimum requirements for the cybersecurity of systems used in the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the State Special Transport Service.

Ministry of Defense approved new cybersecurity standards

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved a new industry security profile, which establishes minimum cybersecurity standards for all information systems in the department. This is reported by UNN with reference to the defense department.

Details

Order No. 692/nm of October 15 approved the industry security profile – a set of rules for protecting systems where open, confidential or official information is processed.

The document defines unified minimum requirements for the cybersecurity of systems used in the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service. It was created in accordance with international standards and national legislation, taking into account the specifics of the defense industry.

Unified cybersecurity rules will allow us to more effectively protect our information resources and accelerate the creation and implementation of new services.

– said Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Oksana Ferchuk.

The main goal of the profile is to ensure a unified approach to data protection, increase the level of cybersecurity and simplify the assessment of system compliance.

The profile contains requirements for access, data protection, security monitoring, as well as recommendations for the implementation of administrative and technical measures. All structural units that will work with the profile will undergo training on its application.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law on the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which defines their legal status and principles of activity. Cyber reservists – civilian specialists without the status of military personnel – will be able to join the Cyber Forces.

Vita Zelenetska

