Ministry of Defense approved new cybersecurity standards

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved a new industry security profile, which establishes minimum cybersecurity standards for all information systems in the department. This is reported by UNN with reference to the defense department.

Details

Order No. 692/nm of October 15 approved the industry security profile – a set of rules for protecting systems where open, confidential or official information is processed.

The document defines unified minimum requirements for the cybersecurity of systems used in the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service. It was created in accordance with international standards and national legislation, taking into account the specifics of the defense industry.

Unified cybersecurity rules will allow us to more effectively protect our information resources and accelerate the creation and implementation of new services. – said Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Oksana Ferchuk.

The main goal of the profile is to ensure a unified approach to data protection, increase the level of cybersecurity and simplify the assessment of system compliance.

The profile contains requirements for access, data protection, security monitoring, as well as recommendations for the implementation of administrative and technical measures. All structural units that will work with the profile will undergo training on its application.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law on the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which defines their legal status and principles of activity. Cyber reservists – civilian specialists without the status of military personnel – will be able to join the Cyber Forces.

UAVs, AI, and Anti-Drone Defense: Top Military Tech Projects by Favbet Tech Supporting Ukraine’s Defense