UAVs, AI, and Anti-Drone Defense: Top Military Tech Projects by Favbet Tech Supporting Ukraine’s Defense

Photo: Shutterstock

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian IT companies have become natural partners of the Armed Forces — with agile teams, product expertise, and experienced engineers skilled in modern technologies, UNN reports.

Favbet Tech has been cooperating with Ukraine’s Defense Forces for more than three years and is now developing several key military technology directions.

"Favbet Tech’s systematic support of the Ukrainian army focuses on three core components that ensure our troops’ technological advantage on the battlefield — FPV drones, AI-powered reconnaissance and targeting systems, and training for units countering enemy drones," said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of Favbet Tech.

In the drone segment, Favbet Tech invests in the development and production of software-hardware FPV drone systems, which are later supplied to units for reconnaissance and strike missions.

In addition, Favbet Tech specialists are developing an AI-powered system designed to increase the speed and accuracy of intelligence data processing, automatically highlight potential targets, and simplify operators’ work as much as possible.

For security reasons, the company does not disclose project details but notes that the system is being developed in close cooperation with combat UAV units. The technology is tested in field conditions and refined according to the real needs of the military at the front line.

Another focus area is training troops to counter enemy drones. As Skrypnyk explains, Favbet Tech collaborates with airborne assault units, the company supports the supply them with anti-drone "guns" and helping build a software-based training simulator for detecting and neutralizing UAVs.

"Drones are now among the most widespread and dangerous weapons on the battlefield. Our goal at Favbet Tech is to provide as many of our soldiers as possible with modern tools and skills to fight enemy ‘birds,’" the CEO noted.

According to the company, its current engineering developments are a logical continuation of Favbet Tech’s longstanding support for Ukraine’s defense efforts. From the first days of the full-scale invasion, company specialists have participated in cyber operations against hostile IT infrastructure and developed custom software solutions for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Favbet Tech is also a partner of the CyberPolk NGO, with which it collaborates on cybersecurity initiatives. Earlier, the company financed the expansion of the "Dronarnia" engineering school, doubling the number of training spots for servicemen learning to assemble and repair UAVs.

Favbet Tech is a Ukrainian IT company headquartered in Kyiv. In 2025, it was included in the Top 50 Ukrainian IT Companies ranking by DOU and became a co-founder of the AI Committee of the IT Ukraine Association, which unites leading tech companies around the sustainable development of artificial intelligence in Ukraine.