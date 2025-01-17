Slovenian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv for an important international meeting

Today, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon is on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, where she is taking part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe ministerial meeting at the invitation of her Ukrainian counterpart Andrij Sibiga, the Slovenian Foreign Ministry reported, UNN reports.

"Minister Tanja Fajon is participating in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe ministerial meeting in Kyiv at the invitation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. They will discuss with their counterparts the continuation of support for Ukraine, the restoration of the country and the search for a solution for peace," the Slovenian Foreign Ministry said on X.

According to Slovenian media, this is her second visit to the Ukrainian capital.

As indicated, since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Slovenia has strongly condemned Russian aggression and called for an end to hostilities. So far, it has provided several million euros of humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine through various mechanisms, and as a member of the EU, it implements and supports its sanctions and measures against Russia.

Last July, the two countries also signed a ten-year security cooperation and long-term support agreement.