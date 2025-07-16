Millions of units of products in Ukraine pose a threat to consumer health - inspection report

From January to June 2025, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection (Derzhprodspozhyvsluzhba) conducted 827 product characteristic inspections. Thus, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection identified 1.8 million units of products unsafe for Ukrainians.

Derzhprodspozhyvsluzhba conducted a series of inspections within the approved sectoral plan of state market surveillance, including:

403 - planned;

424 - unscheduled.

The following products were subject to inspection:

household lamps and space heaters (for compliance with energy consumption and ecodesign requirements);

electronics and electrical appliances, including low-voltage equipment;

children's toys (checked against several technical regulations: safety, electromagnetic compatibility, toxicity);

detergents;

washing machines and water heaters.

As a result of the inspections, 1.8 million units of products that did not meet the requirements were identified.

In addition, the relevant service imposed commercial fines totaling almost 30 million hryvnias, of which 17.5 million UAH have already been collected.

Derzhprodspozhyvsluzhba also adopted a number of restrictive decisions:

3019 - regarding restriction of product sales on the market;

293 - on complete prohibition;

44 - on withdrawal of products from circulation.

The service's employees paid special attention to goods that are part of priority areas for signing the "industrial visa-free regime" with the EU.

