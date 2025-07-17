$41.810.01
Millions of hryvnias appropriated for infrastructure restoration: Kyiv Oblast city council officials received suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1336 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1336 views

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization of 9 people, including Kyiv Oblast city council officials, who seized UAH 4.6 million of budget funds allocated for the restoration of destroyed infrastructure. They inflated prices and entered false data into acts of completed works.

Millions of hryvnias appropriated for infrastructure restoration: Kyiv Oblast city council officials received suspicion notice

Law enforcement officers exposed members of a criminal organization, which included officials from one of the Kyiv region's city councils. The perpetrators seized funds allocated for the restoration of destroyed infrastructure, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, a criminal group consisting of 9 people seized budget funds that were allocated for the restoration of infrastructure facilities. The deputy head and two officials of one of the Kyiv region's city councils came under suspicion.

As established by law enforcement, during the restoration of houses that were destroyed and damaged as a result of Russian armed aggression, a private entrepreneur, together with city council officials and contractors, seized budget funds. Construction and restoration work was carried out at inflated prices, and knowingly false information was entered into the acts of completed work.

The suspects managed to seize UAH 4.6 million in budget funds, the Office of the Prosecutor General stated. They received notices of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Parts 1, 2, 3 of Article 255 (Creation, leadership of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it);
    • Part 4 of Article 28 (Committing a criminal offense by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal organization);
      • Part 5 of Article 191 (Embezzlement, misappropriation of property or seizure thereof by abuse of official position);
        • Part 1 of Article 366 (Official forgery);
          • Part 3 of Article 209 (Legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means).

            The sanctions of the articles provide for a long term of imprisonment, up to life imprisonment.

            Recall

            The commander of one of the military units in Dnipro was notified of suspicion for covering up a subordinate who appropriated 24 night vision devices. The state suffered losses of almost UAH 4 million.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            SocietyCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
            Kyiv Oblast
            Dnipro
